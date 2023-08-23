Aaron Didjonas shot 2-under 34 Tuesday afternoon to lead Elizabeth Forward to a 204-221 Section 8-AA victory at Butlers Golf Course against visiting Charleroi.
Wednesday, August 23, 2023 8:43 PM
Louie Kite finished with 40. Luke Boyer and Blake Hvozvik both shot 43, and Mitchel Vuick closed the scoring with 44. Julian Hredocik's 50 did not count.
Elliot Lenhart and Jake Corrin shared low honors for Charleroi with 6-over 42. Gage Patterson (43), Ethan Hartley (46), and Kaden Woods (48) also factored in the final score. Joel Chambers' 52 was not used.
