Legendary St. John and Uniontown boys basketball coach James “Lash” Nesser has been inducted into four Hall of Fames and one more enshrinement is on the way.
Nesser, who died in 1988, is one of 13 individuals along with two teams chosen for the WPIAL Hall of Fame Class of 2023.
Nesser will be enshrined in the Heritage category, which according to the WPIAL “recognizes an individual for their accomplishments from the olden days of the WPIAL.”
Also to be inducted are two people with Ringgold connections. Longtime Ringgold teacher and assistant basketball coach Bob Osleger will enter in the Official category and former Ringgold athletic director and basketball great Laura Grimm will enter in the Athlete category.
The WPIAL Hall of Fame induction banquet will be held on Friday, June 2 at the DoubleTree Hotel in Greentree.
Nesser, a Uniontown graduate, is already a member of the Fayette County Sports Hall of Fame, the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame, the Uniontown Area High School Academics, Arts and Athletics Hall of Fame, and the Saint Vincent Athletic Hall of Fame.
Nesser, who had a career record of 680-297 which if fifth on the WPIAL all-time list, was as charismatic as he was successful as a basketball coach. Using a loud, no-nonsense, tell-it-like-it-is style he won a PCIAA state title (1965) and a PIAA title (1976) at Uniontown St. John and WPIAL and state championships (1981) with the Red Raiders.
Nesser’s nephew, longtime Laurel Highlands basketball coach Mark John, was pleased to hear of the honor.
“I think that’s great, well deserved and well earned,” said John who played under his uncle and coached three years with him as well. “People used to ask me how could you play for that guy? I would just answer that with a question: Did you ever play for him? If you never played for the guy, words can’t describe it.
“He was a motivator and got his point across in various ways, and he knew the game. There were a lot of intangibles that he would bring to the table. All that added up to the many successes that he had. I think if you coach anything you have to have a passion for it and he had tremendous passion for what he did.”
Osleger made his name as an umpire who began working his trade in the late 1970s and wound up doing numerous WPIAL and PIAA championship games. He currently serves as the WPIAL softball rules interpreter and as a member of the WPIAL golf steering committee
Grimm totaled 1,940 career points along with 497 assists, 391 steals and 383 3-pointers in her career at Serra Catholic where her teams went a combined 103-12 and reached the WPIAL final four times, winning twice (2003 and 2005), while also claiming a PIAA championship (2005).
Grimm was named the AP Pa. Player of the Year in 2005 and was voted all-state twice. She went on to play at Colgate.
The rest of the WPIAL Class of 2023 includes: Ray Brinzer (Athlete), Emily Carter (Athlete), Bill Cleary (Coach), Virginia Fronk (Courage), Jonathan Hayes (Athlete), Greg Meisner (Athlete), Bill Palermo (Coach), Tom Pipkins (Athlete), Sarah Riske McGlamery (Athlete), Don Rebel (Contributor), 1981-82 Monaca Boys’ Basketball (Team) and 2000-01 Oakland Catholic Girls’ Basketball (Team).
