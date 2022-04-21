The Fayette County Sports Hall of Fame’s 13th class is diverse and as impressive as ever.
The new group of inductees includes 11 individuals and one team.
Leading the way for this year’s group is Uniontown graduate John Unice. The tope vote-getter was a standout basketball player for the Red Raiders and Washington & Jefferson who went on to have a successful career as a basketball coach in high school and college.
Also entering the Hall of Fame are Carl Carbonara (Uniontown), Marissa Dugan (Albert Gallatin), Kaitlyn Johnson (Uniontown), Robin (Guerriere) Amend (Geibel Catholic), Ted Nypaver (South Union), Dan Andria (Fairchance-Georges), Wilbert Scott (Connellsville) along with deceased inductees Pat Bradley (St. John’s), Les Cohen (Uniontown) and Bob Hlodan (Albert Gallatin).
Brownsville’s 2001 WPIAL Class AAA boys basketball championship team is also part of the 2022 class.
“We’re very pleased. I think the diversity of this year’s class is one of its strongest points,” said Hall of Fame Executive Chair/Co-Founder George Von Benko. “It includes a strong class of female athletes and we address the history of athletics in Fayette County as well with people like John Unice who wasn’t just an outstanding player but went on the have a Hall-of-Fame coaching career at W&J.
“We touched on different sports, like wrestling and our first individual swimmer to be inducted in Kaitlyn Johnson who is very, very worthy.
“When you look at the group of deceased individuals, these are people who had been on the ballot for awhile and as a committee we decided that it was time for these very worthy individuals to get in. Pat Bradley from St. John’s was a tremendous basketball player back in the day.
“Lester Cohen may have been forgotten by time but not by people who know anything about athletics in Fayette County. He was a tremendous athlete at Uniontown High School and then joined his teammate Charley Hyatt, another great player from Uniontown, at Pitt and helped lead them to a national championship.
“Another guy I have been talking about for several years is Bobby Hlodan, the great running back from Albert Gallatin. If you look at his high school records they were stunning. He went on to have a tremendous career at Middle Tennessee State.
“In the team category we have sort of a newer team. We’re not going back into the ‘60s or ‘70s but to 2001 when the Brownsville boys basketball team won the WPIAL title over Blackhawk, a very deserving group of players and certainly Hall-of-Fame worthy.”
The group will be enshrined through Von Benko’s Sports Line Talk Show (heard every Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon on WMBS radio), the Herald-Standard, the Hall of Fame web page (www.fayettecountysportshalloffame.com) and the Hall of Fame Facebook page.
The Class of 2022 will be honored at the Hall of Fame Golf outing/Luncheon/Social starting at 9 a.m. on June 17 at Pleasant Valley Golf Club in Connellsville.
“We will continue with the tradition of honoring our local athletes and teams who have won WPIAL and PIAA championships this school year also, they will all be invited as well,” Von Benko pointed out.
Following are highlights on each of the new inductees from their nomination information:
John Unice (Uniontown 1961)
Basketball: Started as a junior and senior. ... 1959-60 Red Raiders were 51-2, scored 135 points. ... 1069-61 Red Raiders were 23-2, tallied 274 points. ... Named All Section 5 team and Honorable Mention All State honors as a senior. ... Four-year starter at W&J. ... Two-time team MVP. ... Two-time All-Presidents’ Athletic Conference, All District as a senior. ... In 72 games for the Presidents he scored a total of 885 points. ... Had a high school coaching record of 107-38. ... Coached W&J for 17 seasons and compiled a record of 183-187. He led the Presidents to three PAC titles. ... Named PAC Coach of the Year three times. ... Inducted into the Washington-Greene County Sports Hall of Fame in 1994. ... Inducted into the W&J Hall of Fame in 2007.
Carl Carbonara (Uniontown 1964)
Wrestling: Uniontown’s fourth WPIAL wrestling champ 1964. ... Uniontown’s first PIAA wrestling champ/180 pounds 1964. ... Record of 22-0 as a senior in 1963-64. ... Was not scored on until he gave up one point in the WPIAL championship match in 1964. ... Was 12-2 in 1962-63. ... Wrestled in college at Hiram Scott and Maryland. ... Football: Member of Uniontown’s 10-0 WPIAL champion team 1962.
Marissa Dugan (Albert Gallatin 1996)
Softball: National Softball Coaches Association All-American 1996. ... National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-Region 1996. ...Four-year varsity starting lineup (utility and outfield). ... Four-time Fayette County All-County selection 1993-96. ... Pittsburgh Post-Gazette All-Star Team 1996. ...Career batting average of .516. ... Indiana University of Pennsylvania 1996-2000. ... 2000 NCAA/NFCA All-American centerfielder. ... Four-time All-PSAC team. ... Led team to first two NCAA Regional Tournament berths in school history 1999 & 2000. ... Ranked first or second in the IUP softball record books in 12 offensive categories. ... Still holds records at IUP for 119 career RBIs, 19 career home runs, .325 career batting average, .389 single-season batting average. ... IUP Athletic Hall of Fame 2014. ... Basketball: Four-year player who helped Albert Gallatin win a section championship in 1994-95.
Kaitlyn Johnson (Uniontown 2007)
Swimming: Four-year WPIAL qualifier, eight medals. ... Four-year PIAA qualifier, two medals (sixth place). ... Holds Uniontown records in 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly. ... At Clarion 2008-2011. ... Was a 28-time NCAA Division-II All-American, a 13-time PSAC individual champion. ... Held nine Clarion records including the 50, 100 and 200 freestyle, 100 butterfly and all five relays. ... In 2011 won seven events at the PSACs. ... Named the PSAC “Swimmer of the Meet. ... Qualified for the 2016 USA Olympic Trials in the 50 and 100 freestyle and the 100 butterfly.
Robin (Guerriere) Amend (Geibel Catholic 1996)
Basketball: Won nine consecutive championship games from eighth grade through Geibel and St. Francis University. ... Part of Geibel girls team that had an unprecedented run of success, capturing four straight WPIAL titles from 1993-1996. ... While her Geibel team compiled a 106-9 record in four years, she tallied over 1,400 points, winning All-County and All-Section honors. ... During her four seasons at St. Francis, the Red Flash made four straight NCAA tournament appearances. ... Inducted with her four Geibel WPIAL championship teams into the Fayette County Sports Hall of Fame 2015.
Ted Nypaver (South Union 1953)
Football: Played in high school at South Union and in college at Salem. ... Head coach stints at Beth-Center, Blairsville, Mt. Pleasant and a 17-year career at Southern Huntingdon. ... Posted an overall mark at SH of 124-31-6, including an at-home record of 65-12-2. Had undefeated 28-game streak from 1978 to 1981, the longest among Pa. public schools at that time. ... Coached five undefeated squads during his tenure and was named Inter-County Conference Coach of the Year three times. ... After SH, was head coach of Springford HS in Royersford. His teams won eight PAC-8 championships. ... Inducted into Pa. Scholastic Football Coaches HOF in 2019. ... Track & Field: Coached two undefeated teams at Springford.
Dan Andria (Fairchance-Georges 1966)
Basketball: Coached at Fairchance-Georges, Albert Gallatin and Geibel Catholic. ... Record at FG and AG 319-190 with 19 winning seasons in 21 years. ... Guided FG to a 28-6 record and section championship in 1979-80, lost in WPIAL final to Geibel. Finished third in the state tournament. ... Led AG to a 21-8 record in 2006-07, losing to Bethel Park 68-63 in the WPIAL Class AAAA championship game. ... Guided AG to five WPIAL playoff appearances. ... Career coaching mark of 336-213.
Wilbert Scott (Connellsville 1957)
Football: Fayette County Class AA All County as a senior. ... Played college football at Indiana University at Bloomington. Drafted by Pittsburgh in 1961 NFL Draft. ... Played for Steelers in 1961 and in DFL for Montreal and Hamilton 1964-68. ... CFL Eastern Conference All-Star in 1966. ... Basketball: Played his senior seaosn scoring 113 points. ... Track & Field: Part of the Cokers’ record-setting mile relay team.
Pat Bradley (St. John’s 1970)
Basketball: Two-year scoring total of 1,185 points. ... Fired in 690 points during senior season for a 28.8 average. ... 1969-70 district scoring champ. ... 43 points against St. Joseph, 41 points against both Carmichaels and Geibel. ... All-County. ... Played in preliminary game of 1970 Dapper Dan Roundball Class. ... Attended St. Peter’s College. ... Career with Peacocks cut short due to serious knee injury. Was forced to give up basketball after only 18 game with them.
Les Cohen (Uniontown 1925)
Basketball: Helped lead the Red Raiders to their first WPIAL and PIAA titles in 1925. ... Played at Pitt 1927, 1928 and 1930. Panthers won the Helms Foundation National Championship in 1928 and 1930. ... Also starred in Football and Track & Field at Uniontown.
Bob Hlodan (Albert Gallatin 1962)
Football: Led Albert Gallatin to the WPIAL Class A football title in 1961. ... Rushed for 191 yards in the title game and scored on runs of 19 and 25 yards. ... All-County selection. ... Led Fayette County in scoring as a senior, tallying 22 touchdowns in 11 games. ... Rushed for 1,434 yards on 158 carries as a senior for Colonials. ... Honorable Mention on The Sporting News HS All-American Team. ... Played football at Middle Tennessee State University. ... Had, 1,368 career rushing yards for the Blue Raiders. ... Also played Basketball at Albert Gallatin.
Brownsville boys basketball (2001)
Coached by Pete Logan. ... Led by senior George Lemon ... Starting lineup also included Bob Turcic, Mark Gates, Josh Bruschi and Derrick Clements. ... Overall record of 25-4. ... Defeated Ellwood City, 60-58, West Mifflin, 59-55, and Hopewell, 72-52, on way to WPIAL final where Falcons beat Blackhawk, 66-63. ... Went 1-1 in PIAA playoffs.
Golfers can register for the Hall of Fame golf outing by calling Katie Propes at 724-415-2211 or emailing kpropes@occluss.com.
