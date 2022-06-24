CONNELLSVILLE -- Smithfield-Fairchance started a modest three-game winning streak a week ago with a 9-8 extra-inning home victory against Connellsville.
Connellsville turned the tables Thursday night behind JimBob Domer's one-hitter and a hard-hitting offense for a 11-0 victory in five innings against visiting Smithfield-Fairchance in Fayette County American Legion Baseball League action.
Connellsville now has won two in a row to improve to 3-7. Smithfield-Fairchance slips to 3-5.
Domer was in control throughout the game, allowing just four runners on in five innings. He struck out seven.
John Skochelak singled to lead off the second inning for the visitors' lone hit. Two of the runners reached base on misplayed infield fly balls, and the fourth runner was a one-out walk to Bryce Barton in the third inning.
"JimBob pitched a really good game. He was tough to hit," praised Connellsville manager Shawn Musgrove.
"No one came to play today. We had no energy. This was the 0-4 team," said Smithfield-Fairchance manager Bill Simpson.
Connellsville didn't waste any time capturing control of the game by scoring five runs on five hits in the bottom of the first inning.
Jerry Gales, who made a nifty diving catch in left field in the top of the inning, walked to start the rally. Gales moved to second on a passed ball and raced home on Anthony Piasecki's single.
Domer hit a comebacker to the mound with Piasecki on the move in a hit-and-run for the first out. Caleb Burd singled Piasecki to third.
Burd moved to second on a passed ball. Ethan Shultz's infield single scored Piasecki. Chase Burd walked and Mason May came through with a two-run single, though Chase Burd was out at third base on the play.
May scored when Jared Hough's single to right field was mishandled.
Smithfield-Fairchance starter Nick Pegg retired the side in order in the bottom of the second inning with two strikeouts.
Connellsville added to its lead with two runs in the third inning.
Domer legged out a triple to open the inning and scored on Caleb Burd's single. Burd eventually scored on May's sacrifice fly.
The home team put the game away with four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning against relief pitcher Jerrett Dempsey with the help of two Smithfield-Fairchance errors.
Piasecki drove in his second run with a single and Shultz had an RBI double, but was thrown out at third in an attempt to stretch the hit into a triple.
Piasecki, Caleb Burd and Shultz all had two hits in Connellsville's 10-hit attack.
"We put the ball in play. We were swinging the bats pretty good," said Musgrove.
Smithfield-Fairchance opened the season with an 0-4 start before rebounding with three consecutive wins before the road loss.
"Hopefully, we'll get it together and be better on Monday when we play (a doubleheader) at Uniontown," said Simpson. "It would be nice to win a couple games and get some confidence and energy going into the playoffs."
Connellsville's victory comes on the heels of a non-league win against Bethel Park. Musgrove believes his squad can make a run heading into the league playoffs that begin on July 8.
"We lost to Charleroi in a walk-off and Belle Vernon (and Smithfield-Fairchance) in extra innings. We're one hit, one run away from winning some of those games," said Musgrove. "We're starting to hit a little better. I like our team. I like our chances.
"We need to get some wins under our belt and get some momentum going into the playoffs.
"For us as a team, we need to start stacking some wins."
