There were two noteworthy developments recently with Laurel Highlands senior Rodney Gallagher.
Neither had to do with the Mustangs’ 3-0 start to the boys basketball season.
First, when some some uncertainty arose with the West Virginia football program involving coach Neal Brown after a change in the athletic director position, Gallagher reaffirmed his decision to stick with the Mountaineers.
Then, after the PIAA voted to allow its high school athletes to secure NIL (name, image, likeness) deals on Wednesday, Gallagher was the first in the state to announce one with The Pavement Group.
Gallagher revealed the following in a post on his Twitter account:
“Excited to announce my NIL partnership with the Pavement Group! The Pavement Group has blessed me with an opportunity to help lead their philanthropic efforts by donating to nonprofit missions in Fayette County, the community that’s uplifted me from the start.”
Gallagher, who announced in May that he would attend West Virginia on a football scholarship, admitted in a recent interview that he was pondering that decision after the firing of WVU AD Shane Lyons who was replaced by Wren Baker.
“I’m going to learn a little more information tonight,” Gallagher said after learning of Lyons’ dismissal. “Me and my dad are going to talk to Coach Brown tonight and see what goes on from there. We’re going to try to learn everything that’s going on and take it from there. If he does leave maybe I will be open to some other decision. As of right no I’m still full committed.”
As rumors swirled about Brown’s future, Gallagher posted on Twitter in late November that he was taking a trip to Penn State.
However, after talking with Brown, Gallagher heard enough to keep to his commitment.
“I’m staying at West Virginia,” he said.
As for the NIL deal, although it came quickly after the PIAA’s announcement, it was something Gallagher’s family put a lot of thought into.
“We’re very, very confident that this deal he has done is good for both The Pavement Group and Rodney,” Gallagher’s father Rod Gallagher said. “We have lawyers and we have a marketing team that sift through the contracts to make sure he’s protected and that he’s doing things the right way according to the rules.
“From the start Rodney has been able to stay level headed and grounded with all his success and notoriety he’s been getting since a young age. I think as he continues to grow his brand that more businesses and companies are going to want to interact with him because of the type of character kid he is outside of just being a great athlete.
“His mind is always operating to improve the community efforts and trying to help the next kid get to as high a level he can. I’m just so proud of him.”
Gallagher helped Laurel Highlands’ football team win the first conference title in program history and earn its second ever WPIAL playoff win with the first coming last year.
Meanwhile, on the hardwood, Gallagher’s Mustangs have opened the season with victories over Mt. Lebanon (64-59), Erie McDowell (76-57) and McKeesport (75-59).
Gallagher is within reach of two milestones this season. He’s currently at 1,514 career points which puts him 422 away from Nick Bosnic’s Mustang record of 1,936 and 486 points away from 2,000.
Laurel Highlands plays at Connellsville tonight.
