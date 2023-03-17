Two of the four remaining PIAA Class AAAA boys basketball teams come from the same town and are on a path where they could meet for a berth in the state championship game in the semifinals.
Before Uniontown and Laurel Highlands can think about a third clash between the two after splitting a pair of double-overtime thrillers during the regular season, they’ll each have to contend with a different rematch in tonight’s quarterfinals.
The Mustangs (24-3) face WPIAL champion Lincoln Park (27-1) in a 7:30 p.m. game at Norwin High School. The Leopards defeated Laurel Highlands, 70-66, on Jan. 29 in the Central Valley Roundball Classic at the Beaver County Golden Dome.
The Red Raiders (22-5) take on WPIAL runner-up North Catholic (21-17) in a 7 p.m. game at Charleroi High School. The Trojans beat Uniontown, 73-58, on Feb. 23 in the WPIAL quarterfinals at Norwin.
The Mustangs and Red Raiders will need to avenge those losses to reach Monday’s semifinals.
“We need to come out ready to play to get some redemption,” LH senior Rodney Gallagher said.
Gallagher scored 35 points in the first meeting with Lincoln Park as fellow senior Keondre DeShields was hampered by foul trouble and wound up with 19 points although he did hit a key late shot to cut the lead to two.
Brandin Cummings led the Leopards in that game with 23 points and Meleek Thomas followed with 20, including two clutch free throws in the closing seconds. Dorian McGhee added 11 points.
Laurel Highlands has knocked off Clearfield, 82-59, in the first round and Hampton, 57-50, in the second round as Gallagher scored 28 points to go over the 2,000 mark for his career in the latter. DeShields scored 16 against the Talbots.
Lincoln Park won’t play a team outside of the WPIAL unless it reaches the PIAA final.
The Leopards topped South Allegheny, 80-63, in the first round and Highlands, 84-72, in the second round as sophomore Thomas scored 30 points to go over the 1,000 mark for his career. Cummings and McGhee followed with 21 and 13 points against the Golden Rams.
Mustangs coach Rick Hauger is happy to be facing anybody at this point in the season.
“We’re at the same point we were last year,” said Hauger, whose team fell to Gateway in the state quarterfinals a year ago. “First of all, us getting to face them means we’ve advanced.”
Laurel Highlands held its own against the Leopards in their first meeting.
“Lincoln Park beat us by four up there and it was competitive,” Hauger said. “I’m sure they’re a better team than they were then, but I know that we are.”
Hauger pointed out that the supporting cast behind Gallagher and DeShields, players such as Patrick Cavanagh, Blaise Krizner and Mason Bolish, have stepped up and been a big factor in the postseason.
“I know that the other guys have come along,” Hauger said. “Rodney and Keondre have been giving them confidence.”
Uniontown fell down by 20 at halftime against North Catholic in their district playoff meeting. The Red Raiders slice the gap to 12 in the second half but could get no closer as Bakari Wallace and Jamire Braxton battled foul trouble.
Matt Ellery hit five 3-pointers in scoring 17 points to lead the Trojans in the first meeting. Andrew Maddalon and Max Rottman added 16 and 12 points. Uniontown was led in scoring by Braxton (15), Notorious Grooms (13) and K’Adrian McLee (10).
“You never know, we might play North Catholic again,” Red Raiders coach Rob Kezmarsky said after that game, and he turned out to be correct.
The Red Raiders stunned Berks Catholic, 81-59, in the first round of the state playoffs then rolled past Littlestown, 67-46, in the second round as Wallace (18), Grooms (12), Braxton (11) and Calvin Winfrey III (10) all scored in double digits.
North Catholic reached the quarterfinals by cruising past Hickory, 89-65, and Valley View, 78-56, with Maddalon (24), Max Hurray (23) and Rottman (13) leading the way in the latter.
Uniontown will have one extra day of rest as the Panthers’ second-round game was postponed from Friday to Saturday due to inclement weather.
“We’re excited to be in the elite eight,” Kezmarsky said. “We look forward to playing a WPIAL finalist team.”
Lincoln Park topped North Catholic in the district championship game, 78-68.
Uniontown is in the quarterfinals of the PIAA tournament for the first time since 2002.
“Our kids have been playing at a very high level and are ready to play,” Kezmarsky said. “This will be our seventh playoff game of the year. All the games we’ve played this year we think have prepared us for this.”
