CONNELLSVILLE -- Laurel Highlands won twice Friday night with the regular season coming to a close at Connellsville Stadium.
The visiting Mustangs galloped past Connellsville, 45-0, and won a share of the Big 7 Conference title by virtue of Thomas Jefferson's 20-10 win against McKeesport. The three teams all finish atop the conference standings at 5-1 with Laurel Highlands defeating Thomas Jefferson and losing to McKeesport.
It is the Mustangs' first ever conference championship in football. On Saturday they found out they earned a first-round home playoff game -- another program first -- when the WPIAL pairings were revealed. LH will host West Allegheny at Mustang Field this Friday night.
"It's two more boxes that we can check off in building a program," Laurel Highlands coach Rich Kolesar said. "Now we have a conference championship and we get a home playoff game. We're definitely excited about that."
Laurel Highlands (7-2) scored touchdowns on the ground, in the air, with a return and on a field goal against the Falcons.
Kolesar was satisfied with his squad's performance.
"I am definitely happy with the way it went, throughout. The kids responded. We played a complete game," said Kolesar. "We played clean in all three phases.
"I'm excited for the playoffs. I'm proud of how they played."
The Mustangs didn't need much time for their first score when Parker Hoff powered into the end zone from five yards 107 seconds into the game. Harry Radcliffe converted the first of his seven extra points.
Laurel Highlands doubled its lead five minutes later when Rodney Gallagher found Keondre DeShields open near the pylon for a 20-yard touchdown pass.
The visitors' lead grew to 17-0 early in the second quarter when Radcliffe booted a 41-yard field goal at 11:12.
Connellsville had a prime chance to get back into the game when the Mustangs fumbled deep in their own territory midway through the second quarter.
The Falcons' Anthony Piasecki tried to loft a pass to Jake Sanzone in the back of the end zone. However, Antwan Black Jr. went high to grab the ball over teammate Jessiah Lewis.
Black then took off, weaving his way through Connellsville's offense until he found the end zone for a 103-yard interception return for a touchdown with 5:31 left in the first half.
The Mustangs scored late in the third quarter when Gallagher capped a 12-play drive with a one-yard touchdown pass to Khaleb Rafail with 51 seconds remaining.
Laurel Highlands invoked the mercy rule on Tristan Baker's 10-yard touchdown run just 51 seconds into the final quarter. Gallagher capped the scoring with a 21-yard touchdown run.
Gallagher ran for 49 yards, caught five passes for 56 yards and completed 14-of-19 passes for 129 yards. DeShields had seven receptions for 79 yards.
The Falcons' Bruce Giles had a solid game running the ball with 95 yards on 15 carries, including a 37-yard dash in the first quarter.
Connellsville finished with a 1-5 record in the conference and overall mark of 2-8.
Connellsville co-coach Chad Lembo acknowledged the Falcons had missed opportunities.
"We should have 14 points on the board. We were unable to get in a rhythm," said Lembo.
Lembo believed the Falcons took some steps forward, albeit small ones, as the season progressed.
"I think we've made some small strides with the mental and physical aspect of the game," said Lembo. "Our first goal was to get the kids out and we did that. We had 63 go out and they stayed the whole season.
"We still have a lot of work fundamentally. We need to find a way to carry (work at practice) into the game."
Lembo continued, adding, "We have 10 seniors. They all contributed. There are 14 juniors with considerable experience."
