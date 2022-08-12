The Uniontown Area High School Academics, Arts and Athletics Hall of Fame will honor its eighth and ninth classes — 2021 and 2022 — at Uniontown High School on the weekend of Sept. 2-3.
Both classes will be recognized and honored at 6:15 p.m. before the football game with Brownsville on Friday, Sept. 2, and the following day on Saturday, Sept. 3, a brunch will start in the cafeteria at 9:45 a.m. followed by the induction ceremony in the auditorium.
The 2022 class will feature 10 individuals, plus the 1957 and 1975 football teams.
The 2021 class will feature 11 inductees, plus the 1981 award-winning marching band under the direction of Tom George. The individual inductees are: Jess Ball (1959), Dr. Debbie Sangston Hindle (1967) and Dr. Lawrence John (1968) under Academics; Patrick Daugherty (1968), Tamora Pierce (1972) and Ron Gmys (1988) under Arts; Sal Mercadante (1968, deceased), Marc Vassar (1988) and Laurel George Clemmer (2001) under Athletics; Ray Orndorff (1961) under Coaches; and Jim Shaner (1955, deceased) will be inducted in the Special Recognition Category.
Tickets are $25 for the Hall of Fame brunch and induction ceremony and can be purchased by contacting Anthony Mercadante, board chairman, at 301-643-1499 or via email at acmerc@msn.com. Tickets can also be purchased at the door.
Following are capsules on the Class of 2022:
ACADEMICS
Richard Kalich
Rich Kalich and his wife of 54 years, Judith Jordan of McKeesport, met while at Penn State and have lived in Spofford, New Hampshire, for the past 28 years. They have two daughters, Kelly Ettrich of Brambleton, Virginia, a realtor for Century 21, and Dr. Karrie Kalich, Dean of Students at Keene State College in Keene, New Hampshire. They are the proud grandparents of six grandchildren. Kalich was class president at Uniontown High School in 1963. He was CEO of Imtec Inc., and sold the company to NASDAQ in 1999. He retired in 2017.
Eric Martin
Eric Martin, an avid outdoor athlete, spent 10 years on the U.S. National Team competing in whitewater slalom kayaking. Martin is a second generation outfitter and owner of Wilderness Voyageurs based in the mountains of Ohiopyle. Under Martin’s leadership, the company quadrupled in annual revenues and greatly expanded its adventure activities for over 750,000 clients. Wilderness Voyageurs offers whitewater river rafting trips, instructional programs in kayaking, rock climbing, mountain biking, and biking tours in several state and national parks. Working as a river guide, Martin has paddled more than 150 rivers throughout the U.S., Europe and Central America. He has also received several awards and recognitions for his contributions in the tourism industry and conservation field.
ATHLETICS
Stuart McLee
Stuart McLee attributes his achievements to positive guidance from family members and close outside relationships. Raised in a caring family and surrounded by respectful neighbors and friends, McLee learned by example to work hard in school and sports. Under the direction of Joe Thomas, former Uniontown athlete and coach, McLee competed in the Junior Olympics traveling throughout Pennsylvania performing in the high jump. In 1987, McLee the WPIAL clearing 6 feet, 9 inches and PIAA high jump clearing 6-10 for the Championships. In his career, McLee worked as an Instructor Aide for Head Start of Fayette County. McLee was committed to helping children develop socially and accept responsibilities, and work hard.
Raymond Robinson
Raymond Robinson exhibited a stellar performance on the basketball court. He played varsity basketball and was awarded the MVP in his first tournament as a sophomore. In his junior year, Robinson was named all-county and all-section leading Uniontown to a section title and to the PIAA quarterfinals with two state playoff wins. As a senior, he was recognized as both Fox 53 an Post-Gazette Player of the Week. Robinson made all-section, all-county, all-WPIAL, all-state and was the third all-time leading scorer. Following graduation, Robinson attended Waynesburg College where he led the conference in scoring and was named all-conference and all-ECAC every year. He was recognized as the second all-time leading scorer and holds the single-game scoring record of 45 points. Currently, Robinson is an assistant coach for the Uniontown High School boys basketball team.
Becky Oglevee
Becky Oglevee was a basketball star and outstanding trailblazer for female athletes. Developing her athletic skills in high school, Oglevee practiced with more challenging and competitive players and was named All-Section during her three years with the Lady Raiders. Oglevee was the first female to score over 1,000 points at Uniontown and her record remained unbroken for nearly 25 years. Oglevee was named to the Pittsburgh Press Slick 75, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Terrific 20 and was a WPIAL All-Star. Following high school, Oglevee attended Duquesne University and flourished as a basketball player for the Duchesses from 1983 to 1986. She scored 1,293 points and ranked No. 10 on their all-time scoring list earning her a spot on the second team All-Conference in 1986. Following college, Oglevee worked as a fitness trainer and pursued a career in nursing.
ARTS
Frank Garbutt
Frank Garbutt graduated from Uniontown High School and entered the automobile industry. As sales representative, he had the opportunity to meet influential and successful Hollywood faces. Interested in becoming a Hollywood stuntman (stunt double) and actor, Frank became involved in numerous projects: coordinating sets for Notorious BIG, TV commercials (Budweiser, Pepsi, Kellogg’s), and music videos. As an actor, Frank performed in 48 Hours, LA Confidential, and The House on the Haunted Hill. His stunt work in professional films: U.S. Marshalls, The Rock, ConAir, The Green Hornet, and Spiderman. Frank’s career spanned 30 years, and he met many legendary actors: Bruce Willis, Burt Reynolds, Marlon Brando, Angela Lansbury, Sandra Bullock, Cameron Diaz, Clint Eastwood, Jean-Claude Van Damme, and Arnold Schwarzenegger.
Alison Show Madill
Alison Madill proudly represented Uniontown High School at the Governor’s School for the Arts and was honored with the Frances Yeend Vocal Award, a full scholarship to study music at West Virginia University. Following college graduation, Alison was awarded a full scholarship to earn a Master’s Degree in Music at Ohio’s Bowling Green University. She continued to perform in state productions, music theatre, and vocal instruction. Pursuing her love for music on a larger scale, Alison relocated to New York. Working with young adults in her church and Outreach organizations, the students experienced voice, strings, piano, guitar, percussion, and dance. Later, Alison expanded her career interests working with hedge fund companies and investment advisors. She serves as Deputy Chief Compliance Officer at Serengeti meeting the firm’s legal needs.
TECHNICAL SCHOOL
Jubal Margroff
Jubal Margroff completed the Fayette County Vocational-Technical Electrical Program and worked part-time gaining experience at Dennis Lumber Company in Markleysburg. After graduation, Margroff accepted a job with the Wayne Griffin Electrical Company. Later, earning his Journeyman’s License, Margroff worked with Maccabee Industrial. In 2010, with only $1,000 to his name, Margroff started The Margroff Company, an electrical-based construction company responsible for engineering, designing, and installing power infrastructure for internet companies. In 2015, Margroff bough Dennis Lumber, expanded, and renamed the business Marcon Building Supply. The owners donated to local sports teams, sponsored Boy Scouts, and hosted an annual Christmas Angel Tree. In 2020, Marcon Building Supply raised enough money to pay students’ lunch debts for the entire Uniontown School District.
SPECIAL RECOGNITION
Vincent Winfrey
Vincent Winfrey attended Penn State University and The Open Bible Institute; and in 1992, Winfrey accepted God’s call to the ministry and served as Pastor of Mt. Oliver Baptist Church in Uniontown. He also served as a Sunday school teacher, Chairman of the Deacon Board, Youghiogheny Western Baptist Association, PA Baptist State Congress, and received the NAACP Pastoral Excellence Award. Winfrey boldly spreads God’s word, and aides his community in many capacities: Children and Youth Ministry Mentoring Group, coaching area children baseball and basketball leagues, East End Ministerial Alliance, Uniontown Area Clergy, Uniontown Area School Director, Uniontown Public Library Board, and Uniontown City Councilman.
COACH
Willie Bryant
Willie Bryant starred on the Uniontown Red Raiders basketball squad from 1965-1967. His former teammates and coaches described him as on of the greatest shooters ... an inspiring and powerful athlete ... a perfectionist on the court. Bryant played for Uniontown’s legendary Coach Abe Everhart leading the Red Raiders to compete in the 1966 PIAA Western Finals. After graduating high school, Bryant accepted a basketball scholarship to Penn State and served as co-captain of the team. Following college graduation in education, Bryant taught Social Studies in the Uniontown School District and served as an assistant basketball coach. Later, he assumed the head coaching position of the Red Raiders. A highlight of Bryant’s coaching career was Uniontown’s 1981 state championship.
TEAMS
1957 Red Raiders football team
The 1957 Uniontown Red Raiders football team was undefeated with a record of 8-0. The had one game cancelled because of the flu and did not have enough Gardner Points to qualify for the WPIAL AA championship game. They had four shutouts and only gave up 32 points all season. They won the Fayette County Class AA championship and the Western Conference championship. William Power was the head coach and assistants were Max Zane, John Kruper and Al Brodling. The team was led by Sandy Stephens at quarterback, he later attended the University of Minnesota and led them to a share of the national championship with Mississippi and to a win in the Rose Bowl. Bill Munsey also played for the University of Minnesota and was a halfback on this team. Captains of the team were Sandy Stephens and Ron Firmani.
1975 Red Raiders football team
The 1975 Red Raiders football team played in the rugged 3A Western Conference, the WPIAL’s highest classification at the that time, outscoring opponents 239-42 overall in what many said offered the WPIAL’s most challenging schedule. For the season, the Red Raiders finished with a stellar 9-1 record and only gave up an average of 4.2 points per game with six shutouts. The team also had its moments on offense, scoring an average of 24 points a game in an era when there were no air-raid offenses and running games still dominated game plans. The Red Raiders were coached by legendary, future Hall of Fame coach Jim Render, who gave credit to his 19 super seniors, often saying they were responsible for the team’s success.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.