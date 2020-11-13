Central Valley will be a heavy favorite when it takes the field at North Allegheny High School tonight against Elizabeth Forward in the WPIAL Class 3A football championship game.
The Warriors wouldn’t want it any other way.
“They love being an underdog,” EF coach Mike Collodi said of his team. “Throughout my career here at EF we’ve proved a lot of doubters wrong. Whenever people want to doubt us we usually rise to the occasion and play our best games.”
History is on the side of Central Valley in this Warriors vs. Warriors match-up but a look at 2020 numbers doesn’t show a huge disparity in the two unbeaten teams.
Central Valley, coached by Mark Lyons since the school’s inception in 2010, has won three WPIAL titles and reached the PIAA championship game for the second time last year, falling 21-14 to Wyoming Area.
Collodi understands why his team is considered David to CV’s Goliath.
“They’re an overall great team from top to bottom,” he said. “Six times in 11 years they’ve played in the WPIAL title game. They’re the defending WPIAL champs with a high-scoring offense, great defense and Division-I guys all over the field.
“They’re big, they’re physical, they’re fast. That’s why they’re No. 1 in the state.”
Elizabeth Forward isn’t in the five-team state rankings but that doesn’t mean they’re not a confident, formidable opponent.
“We’re going there with the mindset to win,” Collodi said. “I think we can beat anybody. We played a great game against North Catholic and shut out a high-powered offense that scores 44 points per game and held them to 100 yards.
“Our guys are capable of doing anything. We’re not going to be intimidated by anybody, I don’t care who we’re playing. We’ve got our game plan. Our kids are ready to roll. They know they’re in for a challenge and they welcome that opportunity.”
The game, which kicks off at 7 p.m., features the top two defenses in Class 3A in points allowed per game with CV at 8.6 and EF at 9.1.
Lyons’ Warriors (9-0), who won the Northwestern Conference, average 53.6 points per game while Collodi’s Warriors (8-0), who won the Interstate Conference, put up 30.5.
Central Valley defeated East Allegheny, 56-7, and Keystone Oaks, 70-21, in reaching the final. The win over KO wasn’t unexpected as CV trounced them 65-14 during the regular season.
There are no common opponents between the two. Keystone Oaks reached the semifinals by edging visiting South Park, 28-24, a team Elizabeth Forward blasted 35-0 on the road.
Elizabeth Forward’s path to the final went through Freeport, 34-20, in the quarterfinals and North Catholic, 17-0, in the aforementioned semifinals.
Central Valley is led on offense by quarterback Ameer Dudley (936 yards passing, 15 touchdowns) and running back Landon Alexander (947 yards rushing, 16 touchdowns).
Elizabeth Forward rides a ground game spearheaded by DaVontay Brownfield (621 yards, 10 touchdowns), Nico Mrvos (559, six touchdowns) and Kyle Flournoy (300 yards, two touchdowns), who has come on late in the season.
EF has thrown for 881 yards with 355 of that coming from Zion White following an injury to Evan Lewis.
Bowling Green recruit Chase Whatton leads Elizabeth Forward’s defense and starts on the offensive line as well.
Collodi said his team is as healthy as it can be at this point in the season.
“When you play eight hard weeks, coming off a really physical game against North Catholic, you get your typical bumps and bruises and get banged up a little bit,” Collodi explained. “But other than that we’re good.”
As for the site, Collodi said, “I’ve never been to North Allegheny before so I don’t know too much about it. It would’ve been nice if these kids had a chance to play at Heinz Field but that didn’t work out this year.”
While Lyons’ run at CV has been impressive, Collodi has taken EF to new heights, including this season when the Warriors won their first ever home playoff game and first postseason game since 2000 after earning its third conference title in four years.
That was part of Collodi’s plan when he was hired.
“I had a vision of what I wanted to do and the administration helped me get to where we need to be,” Collodi said. “I remember in my interview I had to do a three-year plan, a five-year plan, and they involved us winning conference titles, which we’ve done now three times, and playing for championships.
“I believe in these kids. I didn’t really doubt we’d be where we are right now.”
