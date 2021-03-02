YORK RUN -- The Greensburg Salem girls were unable to answer a late run in the first half, allowing Albert Gallatin to control the tempo in the second half for a 57-44 victory Monday night in the preliminary round of the WPIAL Class AAAAA playoffs.
The Lady Colonials last advanced to the playoffs in 2013, where they lost to Penn-Trafford. It was AG's first postseason win since 2003 against Mt. Lebanon.
The Lady Lions (8-12) cut the deficit to 25-21 after Abby Mankins' three-point play with 1:41 left in the second quarter, but Albert Gallatin closed with two 3-pointers from Bryn Bezjak and another from Olivia Miller to run the lead to 34-23 at halftime.
Bezjak led the Lady Colonials with 25 points. Miller added 10.
Albert Gallatin maintained a double-digit lead for most of the second half. The only time the advantage dipped below 10 points is when the Lady Lions' Abby Mankins hit a 3-pointer with 2:20 left in the third quarter to cut the deficit to nine points, 43-34.
Gianna Michaux's layup at 6:56 left in the game gave the Lady Colonials a 47-34 lead.
Albert Gallatin coach Ellen Hildebrand called a timeout 40 seconds later and had her squad spread out the offense, forcing the Greensburg Salem defense to follow suit.
"You don't have shoot the ball," Hildebrand said of her instructions. "They played a diamond-box that slowed us down in the third quarter.
"We were able to hold the ball. We knew we could hold the ball at that point. We work on that all the time."
Albert Gallatin closed out the game by outscoring the Lady Lions in the final quarter, 13-10, with most of the points coming on layups.
The first quarter got off to a slow start with neither team grabbing early control of the game. The Lady Colonials held a slim 12-11 lead after the first eight minutes.
The Lady Lions were able to hang close through most of the first half with the Albert Gallatin pressing defense committing fouls.
"We were making dumb fouls," lamented Hildebrand.
The Greensburg Salem offense revolves around Abby Mankins, and the junior guard showed why by scoring a game-high 31 points.
"We pressed most of the game, except when we held the ball. Our focus was on 33 (Abby Mankins). She was going to get her points. We shut down the other players," said Hildebrand.
The Lady Colonials (14-6) advance to play a first-round game Thursday at Thomas Jefferson. The Lady Jaguars (11-9) finished second in Section 3-AAAAA, with their only section losses to top-seeded Trinity.
Albert Gallatin finished third, with its four losses to Thomas Jefferson and Trinity. The Lady Colonials lost by two at home and by 10 on the road.
"They got up in the third quarter. We can't let that happen," said Hildenbrand. "Which ever leads by double digits, they control the way we play."
Hildenbrand likes the makeup of her team as they prepare for the Lady Jaguars.
"We have big girls in the paint (Courtlyn Turner, Liz Murtha, Noah Turner). All of them are unselfish," praised Hildenbrand. "We do have a great defense and feel we can go deep down our bench.
"They're a good bunch of kids. They deserve this win on their floor."
Hildenbrand said of Thomas Jefferson, "They are a very seasoned team. It promises to be a barn burner."
