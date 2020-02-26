The Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus women had a number of opportunities to rally back in their PSUAC quarterfinal Tuesday night, but the home team was unable to convert for a 68-62 loss to visiting Penn State DuBois.
"We had our opportunities. We gave up a couple offensive rebounds. They were in the right spot at the right times. When we needed a stop or a basket, we couldn't get one," said Penn State Fayette women's coach Scott Hillen.
The Lady Lions (16-9) tied the game at 56 when Taylor McCormick converted a steal into a layup with 5:46 left in the game. However, Cierra O'Shell responded with the last of her four 3-pointers to give DuBois the lead for good at 59-56.
"They hit threes in crucial times," said Hillen. DuBois made 9-of-17 3-point tries, while Penn State Fayette converted only 6-of-31.
Taylor McCormick hit a pair of free throws with 1:58 left to cut Fayette's deficit to 62-60. Penn State DuBois' Malliah Schreck made a layup to extend the lead to four.
"Taylor drives and made a layup to tie the game. They get a loose ball and put it in," said Hillen.
Kaitlyn Riley kept the Lady Lions close with a layup with 1:28 remaining.
Penn State Fayette made a defensive stand, but was unable to take advantage and tie the game.
The visitors missed a layup with 23 seconds to go and Schreck kept the play alive with an offensive rebound. Schreck was fouled and converted both free throws for a 66-62 lead.
Schreck made 2-of-4 free throws in the final 11 seconds to close out the win. The forward had a double-double with 26 points and 24 rebounds, including 18 defensive rebounds. Both totals were game highs.
Penn State Fayette held one lead, 3-0, after Anaejah Harris hit a 3-pointer on the Lady Lions' first possession.
Penn State DuBois led 26-14 after the first quarter, making 9-of-19 field goals and 3-of-5 shots from 3-point range.
Fayette fought back in the second quarter, scratching back to 33-30. DuBois led 36-32 at halftime after the Lady Lions held an 18-10 advantage in the second quarter.
"We weren't just completely ready. Offensively, we were a little hesitant to score," said Hillen. "In the second quarter, we played well."
Penn State DuBois (16-9) had a 14-13 advantage in the third quarter and closed out the game with an 18-17 fourth quarter.
O'Shell scored 14 and Lexey Shick added 13 for Penn State DuBois, who advances to the PSUAC semifinals on Friday.
Harris and McCormick shared scoring honors for the Lady Lions with 15 points apiece. Dae-Lin Burnsworth finished with 14 and Riley added 10.
The season isn't over for Penn State Fayette with the next action the USCAA National Championships on campus.
"We had a really good season. We played with seven players all season. We've been bumped and bruised, but they battled all year," praised Hillen. "We're all guards. They had to guard bigger girls all year.
"We qualify for the national tournament. We were able to knock off a team last year. We have two weeks. We get time to heal and have a good week of practice."
