Although Jim Dumm, a 1965 graduate of Norwin High School, didn’t come to the Mon Valley area until the early 1970s, he made his mark on the Valley in many ways and in several venues.
His football roots go back to Norwin where he played semi-pro ball for the Norwin Warriors from 1965-1969. He was a walk-on at Youngstown State University, but a broken leg prevented him from making an impact with the Penguins football squad.
However, he transferred to Waynesburg College where he was a three-year starter from 1970-1972. He was mobile and skilled enough to man three different positions: defensive end, and defensive tackle, and, in his senior year, as a middle linebacker.
“I was about 260 pounds playing there,” stated the 6-foot-3 Dumm.
He was the team captain in his final season and deserved it — he led the Yellow Jackets in tackles during his junior year and he would repeat that feat in his senior season.
But the accolades went far beyond that. Dumm earned NAIA District 18 first-team status in 1972 after being All-District in 1970-1972, he was the team’s 1972 MVP 1972, and he took home AP All-State third team honors in 1970 as a defensive end.
He even won a letter in baseball as a starting pitcher and won other letters in track and field.
“My offensive line coach was also a track coach, and he told me if I was going to play football for him, I was going to throw the discus, shot, and javelin for him,” Dumm said.
He came within inches of qualifying for nationals in the shot put.
“In my senior year, I played with my brother Paul who was a defensive end, then later the team’s center,” Dumm said. “He got a free agent tryout with the Oakland Raiders, but he had numerous concussions so they found that unacceptable.”
After graduating in 1972, Jim signed as a free agent with the Baltimore Colts, then coached by Howard Schnellenberger. Having beefed up by 25 pounds over his days as a Yellow Jacket, Dumm was a defensive tackle for the Colts. He was with the team at the same time Monessen’s Sam Havrilak was.
“He was unbelievable,” said Dumm. “When I first saw him I thought he was kind of small. You say that until he gets on the field and does his magic. He was so tough, I couldn’t believe it. He absolutely amazed me. He caught everything that was thrown to him.”
Although Dumm didn’t make it to the team’s final cut, he did play in two preseason games.
In a rookie game versus the Redskins, Dumm sacked Sam Wyche twice and after the game, said Dumm, “Washington’s coach George Allen came in our locker and patted my back and said, ‘Way to go. That was a good game.’ I was so flabbergasted. Just to be in his presence was impressive.”
Local sports historian Tom Jenkins said that after Dumm’s release from the Colts, “He signed with the Chicago Fire of the now defunct World Football League but was released, but was contacted again by the Colts.”
This time he turned down their offer.
It was time to move on. He was offered a teaching position at Elizabeth Forward School District where he became the line coach for head coach Bob King for three years, and later there with another coach, Pete Rostosky and Gary Cathell.
Dumm’s coaching resume continued with stints at Charleroi High School from 1980-1984 under head coach Bob Hodgson and at California High, coached by Tom Webb. Later still, he was an assistant to Brady Barbero.
He made his return to Waynesburg College in 1985 under coach Bill Tornabene to handle the offensive lineman.
The opportunity to take the head coaching job at Charleroi brought him back to the heart of the Valley from 1998 through 2002. His brightest moment there came in 1998 when he was named the Century Conference Coach of the Year. That was the season his Cougars made the playoffs, losing to Washington High in the quarterfinals.
In addition, he coached at Ringgold under Jeff Petrucci in 2007 and 2008, and he coached the lines at Clairton High School from 2011 through 2014. Over that period, Clairton won three WPIAL and two state titles.
In all, Dumm coached just over 35 years. That durability and his tremendous success led to his induction into the Tri-County Football Coaches Hall of Fame (2014).
Now retired, Dumm lives in Charleroi with his wife of 45 years, Marian, formerly of Uniontown. They have a daughter Lauren and sons Jared and Jeff.
Jared stood out as a defensive back at California State University and later played pro ball in Germany. Jeff, said his father, “broke all those Waynesburg University quarterback records set by the guys I thought of as gods way back when. He demolished those records.”
(Thanks to Steve Russell and Tom Jenkins for their help on this article.)
GREAT JOB JIM
Terrific article. An amazing man and a wonderful teacher. I am honored to know Jim Dumm. Thanks, Coach!
Eric Weimerskirch
