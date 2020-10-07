Taylor Dusenberry totaled eight kills, five blocks and 10 digs in a stellar all-around performance to help Mapletown defeat host Jefferson-Morgan, 3-1, in a Section 2-A girls volleyball match Tuesday night.
The Lady Maples (4-2, 4-2), won by scores of 25-14, 18-25, 25-10 and 25-21.
Macee Cree also had a solid effort for Mapletown with 29 assists, six digs and three aces. Krista Wilson added 10 kills and seven digs and Ella Menear chipped in with eight kills and 13 digs.
Madison Wright and Jessica Torres paced the Lady Rockets (3-4, 3-4) with five kills apiece. J-M also got 13 digs from Abby Ankrom, 10 digs from Finley Kramer, seven assists from Kayla Larkin and three aces from Maddie Call.
