Rodney Gallagher and Keondre DeShields combined for 40 points Tuesday night to lead visiting Laurel Highlands to a 72-45 non-section victory over an energized Connellsville squad and a vocal home crowd.
"The energy doesn't match the scoreboard or the way we played," said Connellsville coach Jelan Miller. "The energy was amazing the entire game. Our relentless was consistent.
"I'm proud of my guys."
The Falcons (0-5) displayed that energy in the first quarter. The home trailed 11-8 late in the quarter, but were unable to stave off a late 10-0 Laurel Highlands run and trailed 21-8 at the end of the quarter.
"We can't escape things like that. It's just a test of time," explained Miller. "The biggest growth in that situation is we just kept fighting.
"Hat's off to them. They played basketball."
"I really haven't seen much of them since their first game. They have really improved a lot. Coach is doing a good job. He has them on the right track," said Laurel Highlands coach Rick Hauger.
Connellsville, behind Jayden Mickens' seven points, remained within shouting distance early the second quarter. However, the Mustangs were able to once again get on a roll for a 42-23 halftime lead.
Gallagher finished with 12 points and DeShields scored 11 points in the first half. Antwan Black added seven points in the second quarter.
Despite the big halftime lead, Hauger was not please with the flow of his team.
"What we have is a habit of doing sometimes. We stood around a lot, offensively and defensively," said Hauger. "It's a game of movement. I don't know how else to put it.
"And, especially when someone is playing a zone, you have to cut into gaps and get the ball inside. You might not have a shot, but you draw the defense in and kick it out."
The Mustangs kept pulling away in the third quarter, eventually invoking the mercy rule. Laurel Highlands outscored the Falcons in the quarter, 25-15, for a 67-38 lead.
DeShields hit a couple 3-pointers and had a couple dunks for 12 points in the third quarter to finish with a game-high 23 points. Gallagher made a 3-pointer and a couple foul shots to finish with 17 points.
The Falcons' Anthony Piasecki shared game-scoring honors with 23 points. Mickens closed with 11 points.
The starters on both teams gave way to the bench in the fourth quarter. Connellsville held a slight 7-5 advantage in the final eight minutes.
The Mustangs (4-0) travel to Norwin Friday night. The Knights defeated Mount Pleasant, 42-28, Tuesday night to improve to 4-1.
"Norwin, on Friday, is a really tough game. We have to get better ball movement on offense and get better player movement on offense," said Hauger. "On defense, we have communicate better. We have to position ourselves better and we have to rebound better."
Connellsville continues its early season Fayette County run Friday with a road game at Albert Gallatin. Miller said he saw things the Falcons will be able to build on heading into the game.
"They followed our three focuses which are energy, effort and execution. That was real important for me to see that tonight. It shows me that we are able to play and compete at the higher level," praised Miller. "Unfortunately, we lost out on one that maybe we should've got with that energy, effort and execution.
"One of best games across the board. We just met a great team. This is probably one of the best teams we've played and will play going forward.
Miller continued, adding, "We have to flip the script, utilize what we did well in this game and build on that.
