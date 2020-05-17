The following is one in a series of stories featuring local high schools that lost their spring sports seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic.
California entered the spring season with two very different situations in baseball and softball.
The Trojans were coming off their sixth WPIAL baseball championship, while the Lady Trojans were hoping to finally find some consistency with their fourth coach in six years.
All that is on hold until 2021 now thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I think everybody was caught off guard when everything was cancelled suddenly,” California athletic director Chris Minerd said. “We were able to get in one scrimmage in for softball, track and baseball.”
Minerd could sense the situation getting worse as time went on.
“When we didn’t go back on April 6 I knew the season was going to be done,” he said, “unless they were willing to move it into the summer.
“It’s just unfortunate because the baseball team was the defending WPIAL champions and the track team has been getting better every year.”
The softball team was the most adversely affected, according to Minerd, because the Lady Trojans were under a first-year coach in David Young.
“He was excited and he had a good offseason program going,” Minerd said. “We’ve had a lot of turnover in that job and we’re trying to build a program. I was excited for him to get started, the girls seemed to be excited, the numbers were up and they just kind of had the rug pulled out from under them.
“It’s certainly disheartening for any coach, especially a new one.”
Minerd feels for the athletes who lost a full season.
“We just collected uniforms this week,” said Minerd, who has stayed in touch with all of his school’s coaches. “There’s not too much you can say, just try to check in from time to time. As soon as I get updated from the PIAA or the WPIAL then I update them on what’s happening.
“Everybody’s kind of in a holding pattern right now, hoping that July 1 things loosen up and we’re able to start sports again.”
Baseball
California’s baseball team had three seniors and a slew of underclassmen set to defend their Class A title, but coach Lou Pasquale saw the writing on the wall pretty quickly.
“I wasn’t too optimistic on March 13 whenever they shut everything down for a couple weeks to begin with,” Pasquale said. “It was really frustrating and it continues to be because I really think the PIAA did a little bit of a knee-jerk reaction in cancelling the regular season and the postseason.
“I think we could’ve started late and finished at the end of June or close to July. Last year when we won the section and we got the first-round bye and the No. 1 seed, we were off for 11 days. To me that’s unnecessary. We could’ve went right into the playoffs then. And you don’t have to take 16 teams, you could’ve taken eight.”
The Trojans’ seniors were Colton Lusk, Brenden Padilla and Emerson Panepinto.
“Lusk, who started in right field last year, and Padilla were back, and Panepinto played as a sophomore, didn’t play last year but decided to come back out for his senior season,” Pasquale said.
California had a talented junior class in Payton Conte, Jacob Piktel, Brody Conner and Matt Trunzo.
“I’m confident in those guys,” Pasquale said. “Three of them have started every game since they were freshmen. They’re seasoned, but they did lose that year now.”
California would have been shooting for its fourth WPIAL title in seven years and seventh overall, and Pasquale had confidence in his 2020 squad.
“That’s another thing that was a little frustrating to me because I really thought we had a legitimate shot to repeat,” he said. “Now we’re moving up to double-A next year, which is probably not going to be a picnic but the silver lining for me is I’ve got most of my guys back.
“But, you feel for the seniors.”
Softball
California’s softball team was in the same boat as the baseball team in that it was competing in Class A in 2020, but will move up to 2A next year. Young thought he had the makings of a solid team this spring.
“We started our offseason journey in January,” Young said. “We were so motivated. We had a great turnout and kept working in the gym and getting stronger everyday. We were really progressing. When March 2nd hit I was ready to go. We were firing on all cylinders, going through our practices and getting ready.”
There would be no season to get ready for after the pandemic hit.
“Thankfully, I was able to get the field ready to have a scrimmage before all this happened,” Young said. “We were able to actually play one game against Fort Cherry and were able to see amazing improvements from the team since last year.
“We had no involvement with the team before, but were saying how there is so much amazing talent in the room and there was no reason why they struggled like they did before. We were really excited to push them, and then this just came crashing down.”
Young recalled the final days before the cancellation.
“The last day of school, Friday, March 13, we actually had our pictures scheduled,” he said. “We took the team picture and we kind of got all huddled up and I told them I have no idea what’s going to happen from now moving forward. At that point I told them just to keep themselves motivated, don’t be slacking off for two weeks.
“You never thought that conversation would be the last time you actually got the whole team together. It was really sad.”
Lady Trojans who lost their senior season were Marlee Renner, Britney Bevan, Ashley Gush and Faith Keene.
“I think what’s most frustrating is we were looking forward to competing well in Single-A,” Young said, “and next year we’re going to bump up to 2A.”
Track & field
Matt Loomis remembers the uncertainty his track & field team was caught in right before the season’s cancellation.
“It was kind of crazy. I remember the last practice we had was the Thursday before all the schools shut down,” Loomis said. “The kids were kind of peppering me with questions because the NBA had just shut down. I told them if a professional sports league is willing to shut down I wouldn’t be a bit surprised if the schools did, too.
“Sure enough, the next day at the end of the school day we got the word that everything was done. I told the kids be prepared for anything, and that was that. Everybody left their stuff there.”
Loomis held out hope for a while that they would get in at least part of the season.
“The first two weeks you had a lot to think about, and then it was becoming more and more apparent that things weren’t going to resume to normal,” he said. “We were being cautiously optimistic. You just don’t know. Then when they finally did get the word that everything was going to shut down it was, obviously, very disappointing, but at the same time we understood, given the situation.”
Losing their senior season were Kara Goddard, Faith Keene, Savanna Owens, Sydney Smichnick and Alexis Smitley on the girls squad, and Brandon Bean, Nathan Geletei, Nick Hilty, Mason Kent, Jimmy Lallier, Kadin Nahas, Lucas Qualk, Matt Shimko, Derek Staley, Colton Stenson and Phil Stewart on the boys squad.
“There are different stories that pop up every season, but all those kids have been denied that chance,” Loomis said.
“For instance, there was one boy in particular, Mason Kent. He had a solid cross country season. He’s a distance runner. He just worked tirelessly through the offseason. He never really took a break. He kept plugging away all through the winter.
“He was going to shoot for the 3,200 in WPIALs. His first three years he ran the mile, the 800 and he was on the relay team. But this year he really wanted to focus on the 3,200 because he thought that would give him the best chance of cracking the top 16.
“Obviously, we’ll never know, but I was feeling pretty good about his chances, as hard as he was working and the progress I was seeing. I think he could’ve done it.”
