Mapletown's fourth-quarter rally fell a couple baskets short Friday night in a 71-66 Section 2-A loss to visiting Avella.
The Maples (0-3, 0-8) outscored the Eagles in the final quarter, 22-19.
Avella (1-2, 4-6) led 21-15 after the first quarter and 35-30 at halftime. The Eagles extended the lead to 52-44 at the end of the third quarter.
Landan Stevenson led the Maples with 19 points. Chuck Lash added 11.
Gabe Lis scored a game-high 24 points for Avella. Dominic Spataro finished with 11 and Tyler Cerciello added 10.
Section 2-A
Avella 21-14-17-19 -- 71
Mapletown 15-15-14-22 -- 66
Avella: Gabe Lis 24, Dominic Spataro 11, Tyler Cerciello 10. Mapletown: Landan Stevenson 19, Chuck Lash 11. Records: Avella (1-2, 4-6), Mapletown (0-3, 0-8).
