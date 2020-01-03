Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

Areas of patchy fog early. Rain showers early becoming a steady light rain for the afternoon. High 49F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected.