South Park scored 27 points in the first quarter Friday night and then cruised to a 54-0 victory in Interstate Conference action over visiting Brownsville.
Eric Doerue and Adam Johnson both had two rushing touchdowns for the Eagles (2-0, 2-2). Kenyan Brown scored on a 21-yard blocked punt return.
Jake Ferency, Harper Conroy and Jack Sudduth also had touchdown runs for South Park.
The Falcons slip to 0-2 in the conference and 0-4 overall.
Interstate Conference
Brownsville 0-0-0-0 -- 0
South Park 27-14-6-7 -- 54
First Quarter
SP: Jake Ferency 17 run (Kaden Kostelnik kick)
SP: Kenyan Brown 21 blocked punt return (Kaden Kostelnik kick)
SP Harper Conroy 47 run (kick failed)
SP: Adam Johnson 15 run (Kaden Kostelnik kick)
Second Quarter
SP: Adam Johnson 1 run (Kaden Kostelnik kick)
SP: Jack Sudduth 1 run (Kaden Kostelnik kick)
Third Quarter
SP: Eric Doerue 15 run (kick failed)
Fourth Quarter
SP: Eric Doerue 9 run (Kaden Kostelnik kick)
Records: Brownsville (0-2, 0-4), South Park (2-0, 2-2)
