South Park scored two touchdowns in the first quarter for a 14-0 road victory Friday night at Yough in Interstate Conference action.
Jake Ferency opened the scoring for South Park (1-0, 1-2) on a 3-yard run. Adam Johnson doubled the Eagles' advantage later in the quarter on an 87-yard interception return.
Johnson ran for 74 yards on 21 carries.
Tristan Waldier led the Cougars (0-1, 0-4) with eight receptions for 72 yards.
Interstate Conference
South Park 7-7-0-0 -- 14
Yough 0-0-0-0 -- 0
First Quarter
SP: Jake Ferency 3 run (Kaden Kostelnik kick)
SP: Adam Johnson 87 interception return (Kaden Kostelnik kick)
Records: South Park (1-0, 1-2), Yough (0-1, 0-4).
