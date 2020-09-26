South Park broke open a close game with 20 points in the third quarter for a 41-6 Interstate Conference victory Friday night at Brownsville.
Adam Johnson scored on a 57-yard run and 52-yard punt return, and Luke Smith caught a 22-yard touchdown pass from Harper Conroy for the Eagles (3-0, 3-0) in the third quarter.
Josh Bass scored on an 80-yard run for the Falcons (0-2, 0-3) in the first quarter.
Interstate Conference
South Park;14;0;20;7 -- 41
Brownsville;6;0;0;0 -- 6
First Quarter
SP: Nate May 1 run (Jaison Mikelonis kick)
SP: Harper Conroy 7 run (Jaison Mikelonis kick)
B: Josh Bass 80-yard run (kick failed)
Third Quarter
SP: Adam Johnson 57 run (kick failed)
SP: Luke Smith 22 pass from Harper Conroy (Jaison Mikelonis kick)
SP: Adam Johnson 52 punt return (Jaison Mikelonis kick)
Fourth Quarter
SP: Sean Saunders 16 run (Jaison Mikelonis kick)
Records: South Park (3-0, 3-0), Brownsville (0-2, 0-3).
