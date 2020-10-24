Mount Pleasant raced out to a 13-0 lead in the first quarter Friday night, but the Vikings were unable to hold the lead in a 30-19 Interstate Conference loss at South Park.
Robbie Labuda dove into the end zone from a yard out and Donavin Bair caught a 39-yard touchdown pass from Asher O'Connor in the first quarter.
Brendan Woods caught touchdown passes of 29 and 30 yards from Harper Conroy in the second quarter and Jaison Mikelonis added a 35-yard field goal for a 17-13 halftime lead.
Aaron Alakson sprinted 64 yards to give the Vikings (4-2, 4-3) the lead at 19-17, but the Eagles regained the lead on another Conroy to Wood touchdown pass. Conroy completed 14-of-22 passes for 178 yards and one interception.
Alakson led Mount Pleasant with 177 yards rushing on 16 carries.
Luke Smith scored an insurance touchdown on a 56-yard interception return in the fourth quarter.
Interstate Conference
Mount Pleasant 13-0-6-0 -- 19
South Park 0-17-6-7 -- 30
First Quarter
MP: Robbie Labuda 1 run (kick failed)
MP: Donavin Bair 39 pass from Asher O'Connor (Robbie Labuda kick)
Second Quarter
SP: Brendan Wood 29 pass from Harper Conroy (Jaison Mikelonis kick)
SP: Brendan Wood 30 pass from Harper Conroy (Jaison Mikelonis kick)
SP: Jaison Mikelonis 35 FG
Third Quarter
MP: Aaron Alakson 64 run (pass failed)
SP: Brendan Wood 6 pass from Harper Conroy (run failed)
Fourth Quarter
SP: Luke Smith 56 interception return (Jaison Mikelonis kick)
Records: Mount Pleasant (4-2, 4-3), South Park (4-2, 4-3).
