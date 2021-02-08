The Uniontown boys and girls lost both ends of a Section 5-AA virtual meet Friday afternoon to South Park.
The Eagles defeated Uniontown, 108-69, and the South Park girls beat the Lady Raiders, 108-69.
Madelyn King was part in both of Uniontown’s first-place finishes. She won the 200 freestyle in 2:20.22, and joined Morgan Metts, Elizabeth Franks and Ryleigh Kelley for a first-place finish in 2:20.44.
The Red Raiders’ Logan Voytish had two first-place finishes, winning the 100 butterfly (57.67) and 200 IM (2:14.82) in WPIAL qualifying times. Dalton Grimes (200 freestyle, 2:03.97) and Colby Voyten (100 backstroke, 1:08.24) also had individual first-place finishes.
Voytish, Jacob Schiffbauer, Grimes and Voyten had a qualifying time of 1:51.81 in the 200 medley relay.
