Avella scored the final 22 points of the Tri-County South Conference game Friday night to rally for a 30-21 victory over visiting Bentworth.
Noah Markle scored on runs of 3 and 14 yards, the last touchdown run coming with 2:14 remaining in the the game. Markle ran for 124 yards and two touchdowns on
KJ Rush plunged in from a yard out between Markle's scores to make the score, 22-21.
Rush also had two successful two-point conversion passes to Brandon Samol in the fourth quarter for Avella (1-4, 1-7).
Bentworth (1-4, 2-5) led 13-8 after the first quarter on short touchdown runs from Seth Adams and Lucas Burt.
Samol caught a 55-yard touchdown pass from Rush and then caught a two-point conversion pass between the Bearcat first quarter scores. Samol caught seven passe for 189 yards.
Adams extended the Bearcats' lead to 21-8 on a one-yard run in the third quarter. Brendan Taylor added a two-point conversion run. Adams ran for 93 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries, and completed 21-of-36 passes for 242 yards and one interception.
The Bearcats' Vitali Daniels caught seven passes for 84 yards and Caleb Peternel finished with eight receptions for 99 yards.
Tri-County South Conference
Bentworth 13-0-8-0 -- 21
Avella 8-0-0-22 -- 30
First Quarter
B: Seth Adams 1 run (Brendan Taylor kick), 9:26
A: Brandon Samol 55 pass from KJ Rush (Brandon Samol pass from Cole Jaworowski), 4:10
B: Lucas Burt 2 run (pass failed), :51
Third Quarter
B: Seth Adams 1 run (Brendan Taylor run), 9:17
Fourth Quarter
A: Noah Markle 3 run (Brandon Samol pass from KJ Rush), 10:45
A: KJ Rush 1 run (Brandon Samol pass from KJ Rush), 8:57
A: Noah Markle 14 run (run failed), 2:14
Records: Bentworth (1-4, 2-5), Avella (1-4, 1-7).
