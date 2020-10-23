Avella scored two touchdowns in the second quarter and the Eagles defense made the scores stand for a 14-7 victory over visiting Carmichaels in Tri-County South Conference play.
Both Avella and Carmichaels finish with 5-2 conference and overall records.
Noah Markle scored on a 1-yard run and Tanner Terensky caught a 20-yard touchdown pass from K.J. Rush in the second quarter, and Robbie West converted both PATs for a 14-0 halftime lead.
Rush completed 7-of-14 passes for 107 yards.
The Mikes scored in the third quarter on Bailey Jones' 65-yard touchdown run. Christian Mori added the point after.
Tri-County South Conference
Carmichaels 0-0-7-0 -- 7
Avella 0-14-0-0 -- 14
Second Quarter
A: Noah Markle 1 run (Robbie West kick)
A: Tanner Terensky 20 pass from K.J. Rush (Robbie West kick)
Third Quarter
A: Bailey Jones 65 run (Christian Mori kick)
Records: Carmichaels (5-2, 5-2), Avella (5-2, 5-2).
