In case you've missed the news, it's Super Bowl weekend!
So, who's going to win the final NFL game of the season?
Great-nephew Collin Downey stands alone with his prediction of a Chiefs' 21-17 victory.
Nephew Jason Lohr sees the Eagles taking the Lombardi Trophy with a 34-28 win.
His brother Brian sees the combination of Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia defense too much for Kansas City with the Eagles winning 27-13.
"Jalen Hurts will take control of the game and the Eagles defense will stifle the Chiefs. I don't think the Chiefs can stand with the Eagles. Mahomes is good, but I don't think he can carry the whole team," explained Brian.
I tend to agree with Brian.
First off, from someone who has experienced high ankle sprains (the result of the three times I jumped in my life), I can't imagine how Patrick Mahomes can be in Super Bowl shape. Now, I understand, he has the best in the business rehabbing the joint, but he will still have to evade all those big, fast Philadelphia defenders.
Nor, does history favor Mahomes. A favorite with Fantasy Football Leagues with his outstanding passing stats, such big numbers do not play well to become a Super Bowl champ.
No NFL regular season passing champ (5,250 yards) has led his team to a Super Bowl title in six attempts.
Neither team has been pressed in the playoffs, never trailing in any game. I think the Eagles will respond more favorably should they meet with any unfavorable issues.
So, I give the quarterback edge to Hurts and the defense advantage to the Eagles.
Philadelphia 24, Kansas City 19.
