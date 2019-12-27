Eden Christian controlled the game throughout to open the Bentworth Christmas Tournament Friday afternoon with a 45-34 win over Jefferson-Morgan.
Eden Christian (6-1) led 10-7, 22-16 and 27-22 at the quarter breaks, and then secured the win with an 18-12 fourth quarter.
Josh Jacobs led the Rockets (1-6) with 15 points.
Elijah Manges scored a game-high 21 points for Eden Christian. Thomas Medure added 11.
Bentworth Christmas Tournament
Jefferson-Morgan 7-9-6-12 -- 34
Eden Christian 10-12-5-18 -- 45
Jefferson-Morgan: Josh Jacobs 15. Eden Christian: Elijah Manges 21, Thomas Medure 11. Records: Jefferson-Morgan (1-6), Eden Christian (6-1).
