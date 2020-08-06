MASONTOWN -- Masontown manager John Palmer had a gut feeling when he told Ian Edenfield he'd be pinch-hitting for Kaine Frye in the bottom of the fifth inning while his squad was playing the field in the top of the inning.
Palmer's gut feeling proved to be the right move because Edenfield belted a majestic two-run home run to give Masontown a 3-1 lead and starting pitcher Darion Palmer did the rest for a 3-1 win in Game 1 of the Fayette County Baseball League championship Wednesday night against Mitch's Bail Bonds at Masontown-German Park.
Masontown looked to close out the best-of-3 series Thursday night in Game 2 at Charleroi Veterans Memorial Field.
Darion Palmer singled with one out, bringing Edenfield to the plate. Edenfield fouled off a few pitches before zeroing in on a Garrett Stevenson fastball and launching the ball into the trees over the left field fence.
Frye awkwardly dived in a vain attempt to catch a sinking line drive off Kyle Ridley's bat to plate Mitch's Bail Bonds' lone run in the top of the inning, but John Palmer said the decision had nothing to do with any possible injury on the play.
"It was a straight gut thing. I made the call before (the play in center field) happened. It was a good battle, a great at-bat (by Edenfield)," explained John Palmer. "Kaine struggled today.
"I had a hunch and it paid off."
Edenfield said he was looking for a pitch and the pitch he was looking for was delivered by Stevenson.
"I had a seven-, eight-pitch at-bat. He was throwing, fastball-curve, jumping back and forth. He threw a fastball down the middle and I jumped on it. I sat on fastball and hit it in the trees," Edenfield said of his at-bat.
Masontown scored first when Christian Forsythe ripped a double down the third base line to open the bottom of the second inning. He moved to third on Michael Coll's single and scored on Kenny Ryan's single.
What followed in the second inning, though, was one of many missed opportunities by both teams.
Austin Bergman sacrificed Coll and Ryan up a base for the first out. Stevenson caught Steven Edenfield looking and, with Darion Palmer at the plate, Mitch's Bail Bonds catcher Zach Uhazie fired to shortstop Travis Sankovich to catch Ryan wandering off the base for the third out.
"We can't shoot ourselves in the foot making mental mistakes," said John Palmer.
Masontown left the bases loaded in the bottom of the fourth inning, stranded two runners in both the first and fifth innings, and one more in the bottom of the second inning.
Although the visitors only had three hits, Mitch's Bail Bonds also left six runners stranded on the bases, including three in the top of the first inning.
Sankovich walked with one out. Noah Hansen hit a sinking line drive to right field that was short-hopped by Forsythe. Sankovich held the base in case it was caught, so Forsythe popped up and got the throw to second in time for the out.
T.J. Lux singled Hansen to third base and Isaac Echard walked to load the bases, but shortstop Colby Simmons made a nifty play on Nik Gibson's ground ball and threw to first in time to end the threat.
Branson Auckerman made it to third with two outs in the top of the second inning, and Ridley advanced to second on a passed ball after his run-scoring single in the fifth inning and took third on a balk. But, Darion Palmer caught Aaron Previsky looking for the third out.
"We had a lot of guys on base and didn't get the clutch hit," said Mitch's Bail Bonds manager Ryan Encapera. "We tried to manufacture runs. They attempted to do it, too.
"We have to barrel balls. We can't pop out. We have to square on the ball and get line drives."
Darion Palmer and Stevenson both had solid outings and drew praise from their managers. Palmer walked four and struck out six, while Stevenson allowed eight hits, walked three and struck out seven.
"Stevo pitched pretty well tonight. Other than the home run, Stevo was lights out," said Encapera. "Garrett earned the opportunity to go back out there. He pitched the way we needed him to pitch."
"Darion, he's one of our horses. He pitched a very strong game," said John Palmer. "He started grooving from the third inning on. He was hitting his spots."
