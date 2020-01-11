Edinboro University rallied in the fourth quarter to edge California University of Pennsylvania, 73-72, in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) action on Saturday at the Convocation Center.
The Fighting Scots (3-4, 7-6) trailed 57-49 after the third, but outscored the home team, 24-15, in the fourth. The Vulcans (6-3, 12-3) had a 25-16 lead after the first, and despite being outscored, 19-15, in the second, had a 40-35 halftime advantage. Cal U had a 17-14 edge in the third quarter.
Edinboro’s Michaela Barnes scored a game-high 35 points on 14 field goals (one 3-pointer) and was 6 of 7 at the foul line. Teammates Bridgette Shaffer (15) and Cheniya Sharpe (10) were also in double figures.
The Vulcans’ Monica Burns had 27 points on 11 field goals, including five 3-pointers. Cal U’s Bianca Jasper had 17 and Shauna Harrison added 10.
