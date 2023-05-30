Elizabeth Forward was looking to redeem itself after a surprising 10-1 loss to Belle Vernon in the WPIAL softball semifinals by setting its sites on making a run in the PIAA tournament.
First things first, though.
The Lady Warriors needed to secure a berth in the state playoffs by winning a third-place consolation game against Chartiers Valley at West Mifflin High School on Tuesday afternoon. The PIAA only takes three teams from the WPIAL in Class AAAA.
Elizabeth Forward took care of business with a strong bounce-back game as Shelby Telegdy pitched a five-hit shutout and drove in two runs in an 8-0 win over the Lady Colts.
Julia Resnik and Bella Gimiliano each also knocked in two runs as the top-seeded Lady Warriors got back on the winning track after suffering their first loss of the season to the Lady Leopards.
EF will open the PIAA postseason against the District 10 champion on Monday with the site and time to be determined.
Telegdy, coming off her worst outing of the season in which she allowed three home runs, struck out five in blanking third-seeded Chartiers Valley (17-4).
The Lady Warriors put up all the runs they would need with four in the bottom of the second.
After EF loaded the bases without a hit, Sam Malek was hit by a pitch to force in a run, and Taylor Walsh was called on to relieve starting and losing pitcher Zoe Mangan. Resnik greeted Walso with an RBI single to left.
The Lady Colts looked like they might escape further damage when Walsh got Telegdy to hit into a 1-2-3 double play but Gimiliano followed with a two-run single to right to make it 4-0.
Resnik’s sacrifice fly and Telegdy’s run-scoring single to left increased EF’s lead to 6-0 in the fourth.
The Lady Warriors (18-1) capped the scoring with two runs in the sixth on Telegdy’s RBI double and Lauren Vay’s run-scoring single.
Mackenzie Mega had three hits for Chartiers Valley.
