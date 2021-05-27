VENETIA — Elizabeth Forward seemed to be lined up perfectly to take the next step in its attempt to repeat as WPIAL softball champions.
The top-seeded Lady Warriors had just tacked on an insurance run for a 4-1 lead and had ace pitcher Kailey Larcinese in the circle working on a one-hitter when Highlands stepped to the plate in the top of the seventh inning.
Not long afterwards it was the fifth-seeded Lady Rams, surprisingly, who were celebrating an improbable 6-4 come-from-behind victory in eight innings in the Class AAAA semifinal game at Peterswood Park.
Highlands (16-4-1) took advantage of a pass ball and two errors to push across three runs in the seventh to tie the game. Back-to-back doubles by Joie Beacom and Riley Pointkowski in the top of the eighth gave the Lady Rams the go-ahead run.
Highlands added one more run on an infield error and winning pitcher Jaycee Haidze held EF off the board in the bottom of the inning as the Lady Rams advanced to next week’s WPIAL championship game against Beaver Area.
Elizabeth Forward (16-3) will play West Mifflin in a third-place consolation game Tuesday with a spot in the PIAA playoffs on the line. The site and time will be determined.
“You can’t make six errors in the last two innings and give them five runs, that’s for certain,” EF coach Harry Rutherford said when asked about the sudden turn of events late in the game. “We haven’t really played good defense over the last two scrimmages and even the last playoff game we made errors. This one just piled on top of it.
“You’ve got to give them credit for hitting the ball. We just didn’t field it well.”
Larcinese had given up only a solo home run to Kassidy Cambal in the first inning and walk to Abbie Deiseroth in the fourth before the Lady Rams’ bats came alive in the seventh while EF’s defense faltered.
Cambal reached on a swinging third strike and and scored when Deiseroth singled and went to second on an outfield error. Haidze followed with an RBI double to make it 4-3 and scored the tying run when Kylie Zourelias’s fly ball was dropped for an error.
With the go-ahead run on second and no one out, Larcinese bore down and retired the next three batters on two strikeouts sandwiched around a pop out.
Larcinese wasn’t at 100 percent, according to Rutherford.
“Kailey hasn’t been on for the last two or three games,” he said. “I think she may have a little bit of a back problem. That contributed to it. She’s been seeing a trainer all week. I don’t think she’s throwing anywhere near what she was at the beginning of the year.”
Haidze pitched a 1-2-3 bottom of the seventh to force extra innings and the Lady Rams went ahead to stay in the top of the eighth.
The Lady Warriors got the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the eighth when Bri Sersevic drew a one-out walk but Haidze got a strikeout and ground out to end it.
Sersevic was the offensive star for EF, reaching base four times as she went 3-for-4 with a double, RBI and two runs.
Elizabeth Forward took a 3-1 lead in the second. Carlee Soukup drew a one-out walk and came home one out later on Anna Resnik’s double. Sersevic followed with an RBI single and then scored when Grace Smith’s fly ball was misplayed for an error.
The score remained that way until the sixth when Sersevic hit a one-out single, went to third on an error and scored on Shelby Telegdy’s infield single to make it 4-1.
That just set the stage for the Lady Rams’ comeback.
“We still have a shot in the states so we’ll see what happens in the next game, if they can come back,” Rutherford said. “We’ll see what kind of a team they are.”
