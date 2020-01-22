Elizabeth Forward and Mount Pleasant split their Section 5-AA meet Tuesday night at Elizabeth Forward.
The Lady Warriors defeated Mount Pleasant, 93-81, while the Vikings returned home with a 97-72 victory.
The girls meet featured some of the best Class AA swimmers in the WPIAL.
Elizabeth Forward's Kaelyn McClain (200 freestyle, 2:01.45; 500 freestyle, 5:30.26), Hailey Yurkovich (200 IM, 2:16.38), and Marleigh Bennett (50 freestyle, 25.65; 100 butterfly, 1:00.98) all hit the WPIAL qualifying standard in their first-place finishes. Ashlee Toth, Yurkovich, Bennett and McClain won the 200 freestyle in a qualifying time of 1:43.87.
The Lady Warriors' 200 medley relay, 400 freestyle relay, Maddy McClain (200 freestyle), Natalie Glessner (200 IM, 100 breaststroke), Ashlyn Hornick (50 freestyle), Toth (100 freestyle, 100 backstroke), and Yurkovich (100 backstroke) also met the qualifying standard.
The Lady Vikings' Heather Gardner (100 freestyle, 53.93; 100 breaststroke, 1:08.55) and SaraJo Gardner (100 backstroke, 1:02.08) finished first in qualifying times. Paige Richter won the diving with 145.10 points.
SaraJo Gardner, Heather Gardner, Reegan Brown and Ashlyn Hornick finished first in the 200 medley relay in a qualifying time of 1:55.73. Gianna Fleck, Logan McCormick, Morgan Baughman and McKenna Mizikar won the 400 freestyle relay in 4:27.94.
SaraJo Gardner (200 freestyle), Brown (100 butterfly), and the 200 freestyle relay met qualifying times for Mount Pleasant.
The Vikings carried most of the first-place finishes for the road section win.
Ben Fisher, Zak Koch, Daniel Lynch and Brad Paraska won the 200 medley relay in a qualifying time of 1:51.77.
Joe Barrick (200 freestyle, 2:05.62; 500 freestyle, 5:43.45), Koch (200 IM, 2:18.13; 100 breaststroke, WPIAL), Paraska (50 freestyle, 23.76, WPIAL; 100 freestyle, 53.43, WPIAL), and Ben Fisher (100 backstroke, 1:07.28) all finished first for Mount Pleasant.
Lynch also hit the qualifying standard in the 100 butterfly.
The Warriors' Gavin Guern won the diving with 176.65 points. Aidan Provins (100 butterfly, 59.21, WPIAL), the 200 freestyle relay of Guern, Chris Dell, Andrew Palmer and Provins (1:44.01), and the 400 freestyle relay of Palmer, Zach Droppa, Tony Kelly and Ethan Cole (4:44.69) also had first-place finishes for Elizabeth Forward.
Guern finished in a qualifying time in the 100 breaststroke.
Southmoreland's Henry Miller met the qualifying standard in the 100 backstroke with his time of 1:02.39.
