Elizabeth Forward's Paige Myers, Andrew Smith and Robbie Hrabosky all won individual titles at the Big South Track & Field Invitational held Wednesday at West Mifflin.
The meet featured teams that played in the football Big South Conference.
Myers won the girls triple jump with a top effort of 33-1. Mitchell Ulm took first in the boys triple jump with a leap of 38-1.
Hrabosky finished first in the 110 high hurdles (16.06) and was second in the 300 intermediate hurdles (38.63). Smith won the 800 in 2:01.61.
The Lady Warriors finished first in the 3,200 relay in 10:34.58 and the boys won the 1,600 relay (3:36.69).
Christian Brody-Guinto (1,600, 4:45.76), Ethan Bowser (400, 53.08), the 400 relay (45.17), and Ethan Callahan (110 high hurdles, 17.08) won silver medals for Elizabeth Forward.
Elizabeth Forward's Nick Snyder (2, 100, 11.63), Keilly Rush (6, 100, 12.08), DaVontay Brownfield (8, 100, 12.16), Logan Monzak (4, 200, 23.46), Callaghan (3, 300 intermediate hurdles, 44.41), 3,200 relay (9:42.96), Mitchell Ulm (3, 18-3½), Andy Soukup (8, pole vault, 8-3), and Vincent Marino (4, javelin, 112-7) all had top-8 finishes.
Corinne Lee-Hauser (4, 1,600, 5:57.41), Marissa Manko (5, 800, 2:39.56), Alexandra Jones (4, 300 intermediate hurdles, 53.36), Summer Shelton (8, long jump, 14-7½), Emma Durant (6, discus, 75-10), Cameron Homa (8, discus, 72-8; 3, javelin, 87-1), and Joselyn Dawson (5, javelin, 78-7) also made the medals stand for Elizabeth Forward.
The Ringgold girls won the 400 relay in 51.60 seconds.
The Lady Rams' Charlee Leach won the silver medal in the 3,200 with a time of 12:53.46. Katelyn Ferrence was second in the high jump after she cleared 4-6 and the pole vault with a vault of 6-3.
Angelina Massey (3, 100, 13.03; 3, 200, 26.11; 3, triple jump, 32-2½), Eleanor Bucchianeri (4, 100, 13.42), Kelley Kulp (5, 100, 13.54), Annie Daerr (8, 800, 2:43.58), Matigan Evans (6, 1,600, 6:03.63), Angelique Mariana (7, 1,600, 6:15.46), Ryan Wilson (4, 3,200, 13:56.09), Melissa Williams (7, 100 high hurdles, 19.52), the 1,600 relay (5, 4:38.52), Kirra Gerard (3, shot put, 29-9), Kenzye Krivinjanski (4, shot put, 27-10), and Anna-Marie Farelli (5, shot put, 27-6) all placed in the top eight for Ringgold.
The Rams' Shane Burkholder won the silver medal in the 3,200 with a time of 11:32.04.
Ethan Hutchinson (6, 800, 2:16.98), Lorenzo Zeni (5, 1,600, 4:57.50), Nick Whaley (6, 1,600, 4:58.99), Alex Niziol (4, 3,200, 11:51.14), and Zach Alvarez (5, 300 intermediate hurdles, 46.76; 5, pole vault, 9-3) all had top-eight finishes for the Rams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.