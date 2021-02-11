Ringgold and Elizabeth Forward split a Section 5-AA swimming meet Wednesday night held at Elizabeth Forward.
The Lady Warriors defeated the Ringgold girls, 101-77, and the Rams held off the home team, 87-76.
Hailey Yurkovich (200 freestyle, 2:02.86; 100 backstroke, 1:02.75), Ashley McKernan (50 freestyle, 27.14; 100 freestyle, 1:00.90), Riley McLaughlin (diving, 122.65), Natalie Glessner (100 butterfly, 1:05.34), Maddy McClain (500 freestyle, 5:36.88),
The Lady Warriors won the 200 medley relay (2:08.18) and 200 freestyle relay (1:47.69).
Paige Doleno (200 IM, 2:22.61; 100 breaststroke, 1:11.46) and the 400 freestyle relay team of Delaney Pergola, Andrea Kassa, Emily Doleno and Paige Doleno (4:34.60) had first-place finishes for Ringgold.
The Ringgold boys opened the meet with Andrew Noll, Bryan Nguyen, Nathan Ferrence and Ryan Gugliotti winning the 200 medley relay in 1:50.79.
Benjamin Carpeal (200 freestyle, 1:59.27; 500 freestyle, 5:11.41), Noll (200 IM, 2:11.52), Gugliotti (50 freestyle, 26.08; 100 freestyle, 59.91), Jonnie McDuffie (diving, 219.50), and Ferrence (100 butterfly, 58.40; 100 backstroke, 1:01.71) all had individual first-place finishes for the Rams.
Kaden Faychak won the 100 breaststroke in 1:05.73 for the Warriors. Elizabeth Forward won the 200 and 400 freestyle relays.
California's Anastasia Georgagis also competed in the meet, finishing the 200IM in 2:18.18 and 100 butterfly in 1:01.63.
Boys basketball
Mount Pleasant 63, Southmoreland 21 -- The Vikings held Southmoreland to just 11 points in the final three quarters, including zero in the fourth quarter, for a Section 3-AAAA road victory.
Mount Pleasant improves to 3-4 in the section and 4-7 overall. The Scotties slip to 0-10 in the section and 1-12 overall.
McGuffey 53, Beth-Center 36 -- Ethan Janovich, Nate Witkowsky and Grayson Wallace combined for 32 points to lead the Highlanders to a Section 4-AAA victory.
Janovich finished with 12, and Witkowsky and Wallace scored 10 apiece for McGuffey (4-3, 6-4).
The Bulldogs to to 4-3 in the section and 6-4 overall.
Propel Braddock Hills 53, West Greene 30 -- The visitors held the Pioneers to just six points in the first half for a non-section road win.
Propel Braddock Hills (4-7) led 30-6 at halftime and 50-20 after the third quarter.
Chaiem Despert-Johnson (17), Giontae Clemmons (16), and Anthony Scott (10) all scored in double figures for Propel Braddock Hills
Chase Blake scored seven points for West Greene (1-8).
Carmichaels 57, Mapletown 34 -- The Mikes returned home with a non-section victory.
Carmichaels improves to 6-4 overall, while Mapletown slips to 4-3.
Girls basketball
McKeesport 66, Elizabeth Forward 27 -- The Lady Tigers rolled to a non-section road victory over the Lady Warriors.
McKeesport (11-2) led 22-6, 41-13 and 59-21 at the quarter breaks.
Haley Hertzler led the Lady Tigers with 16 points. Rachel Manfredo scored 15 and Carmen Coles added 14.
Joselyn Dawson scored seven points for Elizabeth Forward (4-4), and Bailie Brinson and Amanda Bedzik both finished with six points.
Avella 54, Mapletown 43 -- The visiting Lady Eagles steadily pulled away for a Section 2-A win at Mapletown.
Avella (6-2, 9-4) led 9-6 after the first quarter and 23-19 at halftime. The Lady Eagles' advantage grew to 40-32 after three quarters.
Taylor Dusenberry had a solid game for the Lady Maples (2-4, 3-4) with 18 points, 14 rebounds, five assists and two steals. Krista Wilson had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
West Greene 71, Waynesburg Central 53 -- Jersey Wise scored a game-high 22 points to lead the Lady Pioneers to a non-section victory over the visiting Lady Raiders.
West Greene (10-2) led 39-18 at halftime. Waynesburg held a slight 35-32 advantage in the second half.
Brooke Barner finished with 16 points and Anna Durbin added 11 for the Lady Pioneers.
Kaley Rohanna led Waynesburg (8-3) with 20 points. Nina Sarra added 12.
Women's basketball
Washington & Jefferson 93, Geneva 53 -- Brownsville graduate Alie Seto had her second straight double-double to help the Presidents win on the road in Presidents' Athletic Conference action.
Seto scored 17 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and had five steals. Teammate Lauren Gilbert had her first double-double with 20 points and 14 assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.