Ryan Michaels has never been one to celebrate … and Saturday afternoon was no different for the Elizabeth Forward senior, even though he just won his second straight Allegheny County Championship and earned the 100th victory over his career.
Michaels used a takedown and three near-fall points to build up a 5-0 lead in the first period before scoring an escape in the second and another takedown in the third for an 8-0 major decision Hampton’s Zachery Wright in the 126-pound final.
Michaels, who won five matches in the two-day tournament, improved his career record to 100-11. The Campbell University recruit started with falls in the first two rounds before he edged Chartiers Valley’s Dylan Evans, 5-4, in the quarterfinals.
Evans had a 2-0 lead heading into the second period after taking down Michaels with 14 seconds left in the first. Michaels tied the match with 50 seconds left in the second on a takedown and took a three-point lead with an escape and takedown with 1:08 left in the third. Evans scored a reversal with 10 seconds remaining.
Michaels had a dominating performance in the semifinals, as he pinned Pine-Richland’s Robert Palmieri in 3:40.
Michaels, who is normally reserved no matter how high the stakes get, immediately left the gym floor for his post-match ritual following the win over Evans and didn’t celebrate when he received his award for the championship. He had a workout on Sunday morning at 11 a.m. at Young Guns Wrestling Club, and planned to get some more work in later in the day.
Michaels’ teammate, Ryan Murphy, was the seventh seed at 285, but battled his way into the finals before suffering a 3-1 setback to North Allegheny’s Ben Grafton. Both exchanged escapes before Grafton scored a takedown with 33 seconds left in the third period.
Murphy won his first three bouts in the tournament by fall in 1:00, 2:46 and 41 seconds.
The Warriors’ Ethan Cain was fourth at 195, and teammate Donovan Woytsek placed fifth at 113. EF’s Noah Hunnell was sixth at 145.
Elizabeth Forward was fifth in the team standings with 169 points, which was the highest finish for a Class AA score. Pine-Richland won the team title with 223 points. North Allegheny (222.5) was second and Chartiers Valley (173) was third. Mount Lebanon finished fourth with 172.5 points.
The Warriors host the Section 3-AA Team Championships on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Elizabeth Forward will wrestle Highlands in the semifinals, while Burrell takes on Southmoreland. The winners will meet for the championship at 7:15 p.m., and the losers will compete for third place. All four have qualified for the WPIAL Class Team Tournament.
Escape The Rock
Connellsville had four place in the Escape the Rock Tournament on Sunday at Council Rock South High School.
The Falcons’ Chad Ozias lost in the round of 16, but won his next four bouts to assure himself a spot on the podium. He suffered a 1-0 setback to Father Judge’s Sean Logue in the consolation semifinals, but earned a 9-5 decision over Northampton’s Carson Wagner in the fifth-place bout at 106 pounds.
Connellsville’s Mason Prinkey scored a reversal in the third period and hung on for a 2-1 decision over Malvern Prep’s Spencer Barnhart at 113 to secure seventh place.
Teammate Jared Keslar wrestled into the semifinals at 145 pounds and placed sixth. The Falcons’ Casper Hinklie was eighth at 160.
Connellsville returns to action Wednesday in the Section 2-AAA Team Championships at Mount Lebanon High School. The Falcons wrestle Peters Township at 6 p.m. in the semifinals. Connellsville, who has never missed the WPIAL Team Tournament, has already qualified for the postseason.
