The Elizabeth Forward boys and girls swim teams were just too deep for a sweep of their Section 5-AA home meets Thursday night.
The Warriors breezed to a 76-45 victory over the Tigers, while the EF girls downed McKeesport, 88-56.
Elizabeth Forward's Ashlee Toth, Kaelyn McClain, Hailey Yurkovich and Brooke Himich opened the meet by winning the 200 medley relay in 2:01.08.
Natalie Glessner (200 freestyle, 2:04.28; 500 freestyle, 5:22.01), Kaelyn McClain (200 IM, 2:15.45), Maddy McClain (50 freestyle, 27.10), Emilia Potts (diving, 115.85), Yurkovich (100 butterfly, 1:03.50), and Toth (100 freestyle, 57.32) all had first-place finishes for the Lady Warriors.
California's Anastasia Georgagis finished the 100 backstroke in a WPIAL qualifying time of 1:06.28. She also swam the 200 IM with at time of 2:20.27.
Yough's Mary Zipfel fell short in her bid to hit a qualifying time in the 50 freestyle (29.15) and 100 backstroke (1:18.08).
The Warriors' Tony Kelly, Gavin Guern, Aidan Provins and Chris Dell won the 200 medley relay in 1:54.77. Guern, Dell, Andrew Palmer and Provins finished first in the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:57.82.
Guern had a pair of individual first-place finishes, winning the diving with 255.40 points and 200 IM in 2:21.45.
Ethan Cole (200 freestyle, 2:25.61), Dell (50 freestyle, 25.61, 100 freestyle, 1:17.48), and Kelly (500 freestyle, 6:16.53) also finished first for the Warriors.
