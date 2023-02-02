The Elizabeth Forward boys and girls swept a non-section meet Tuesday against visiting Keystone Oaks.
EF swimmers sweep non-section meet
By the Herald-Standard
-
- Updated
- 0
Thursday, February 2, 2023 7:13 PM
Partly cloudy this evening followed mostly cloudy skies and a few snow showers after midnight. Low 16F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%.
Updated: February 2, 2023 @ 6:53 pm
Thursday, February 2, 2023 7:13 PM
The Elizabeth Forward boys and girls swept a non-section meet Tuesday against visiting Keystone Oaks.
The Elizabeth Forward girls defeated the Lady Panthers, 77-25, and the Warriors cruised to a 77-25 win.
The Lady Warriors won the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays.
Maddy McClain (200 freestyle, 2:07.47; 100 freestyle, 58.41), Riley McLaughlin (200 IM, 2:25.77), Emma Durant (50 freestyle, 26.68; 100 backstroke, 1:09.21), Rylee Emsurak (diving, 146.25), and Madison Alessio (100 butterfly, 1:16.54) won individual events.
The Warriors had first-places finishes from the 200 medley relay (1:53.72), Thomas Fine (200 freestyle, 2:06.07), Ethan Glessner (200 IM, 2:23.15), Kaden Faychak (50 freestyle, 23.08), Garrett Vietmeier (diving, 120.45), Nick Crosett (100 butterfly, 1:10.05), Brodie Weagley (100 freestyle, 55.20), and Matt Vietmeier (500 freestyle, 5:50.52).
California’s Anastasia Georgagis competed in the 200 IM (2:17.94) and 100 butterfly (1:02.35).
