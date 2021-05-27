Point Park University sophomore Daniel Jacobs capped his strong spring season Wednesday by earning All-America honors in the javelin at the NAIA Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Gulf Shores, Ala.
The Elizabeth Forward graduate placed fifth with a top throw of 61.01 meters (200-2). Jacobs hit his All-America throw on his first attempt in the preliminary round.
Jacobs was one of five throwers to top 200 feet.
Jacobs finished 14th in the NAIA nationals in 2019.
National champion Leon Menten, of Lewis-Clark State (Idaho), hit his gold medal-winning throw of 217-9 on the final attempt of the prelims. Oregon Tech’s Hunter Drops finished second with a throw of 217-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.