Morgan Einodshofer scored three goals and Grace Henderson stopped all eight shots she faced as Belle Vernon blanked host Laurel Highlands, 7-0, in a Section 2-AAA girls soccer match Thursday night.
The win keeps the Lady Leopards (6-1, 8-1) one game in the loss column behind first-place Connellsville while the Fillies (2-5, 2-5) remain one game behind Ringgold in the battle for the fourth and final playoff spot in the section.
Isabella Laurita netted two goals for Belle Vernon, which led 4-0 at halftime. Farrah Reader and Jillian Butchki also scored for the Lady Leps.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.