Some of the area’s top baseball programs will be switching classifications next year.
Connellsville, Laurel Highlands and Mount Pleasant will both be moving down, while California and Brownsville have been bumped up according to the new baseball and softball alignments released by the WPIAL.
In softball, Mount Pleasant, one of the premier local teams, will drop down in class.
Connellsville is one of three teams, along with Bethel Park and Peters Township, to go from 6A to 5A where they will play in Section 4 along with Albert Gallatin, Thomas Jefferson and Trinity. The Jaguars move up from 4A.
The Mustangs, a WPIAL finalist in Class 5A last year and a favorite this year in a season unfortunately wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic, will find themselves in Section 3-AAAA for the 2021 season. They will join cross-town rival Uniontown, Belle Vernon, Elizabeth Forward, 2018 PIAA champion Ringgold, Greensburg Salem and West Mifflin.
“Our traveling will be a lot less,” said LH coach Scott DeBerry, who admitted he didn’t mind the long road trips in 2019. “Last year we did a lot of traveling, but it was fun because all the teams were really good and I think that makes you better in the long run.”
The Vikings and Derry go from 4A to Section 3-AAA, along with newcomer Ligonier Valley, where they will compete with Deer Lakes, East Allegheny and Valley.
Brownsville will leap from 2A into Section 4-AAA and join old rivals Charleroi and Waynesburg Central, along with 2019 Class AAAA finalist Yough and McGuffey.
The Falcons likely won’t be intimidated by the move up — they won the WPIAL Class AAA championship in 2018 — although coach Skooter Roebuck sees some formidable competition.
“Baseball is a little different than most other sports to me so I don’t think it’s a big deal,” Roebuck said. “We’ll have our work cut out for us though. I heard Waynesburg has a couple studs, Yough is going to be good, but I don’t really think it’s going to be that much different from Double-A.
“We’ll just roll with the punches.”
California will take its six WPIAL crowns up from Single-A to Section 1-AA. The Trojans, who didn’t get a chance to defend their 2019 championship this year, will join a familiar rival in an always strong Carmichaels squad, along with Frazier, Bentworth, Beth-Center (down from 3A) and Washington.
Section 2-A has been altered slightly and now includes Geibel Catholic, 2017 section champion Jefferson-Morgan, Mapletown, Monessen and West Greene, along with Bishop Canevin and Greensburg Central Catholic.
In softball, Albert Gallatin and Connellsville remain in Class 5A and will compete in Section 2 with Gateway, Latrobe, Penn-Trafford and Thomas Jefferson (up from 4A).
Laurel Highlands will drop from 5A to Section 2-AAAA where it will join rival Uniontown, Ringgold, West Mifflin and powerhouse programs Belle Vernon, Elizabeth Forward and Yough.
The Lady Vikings, who have won WPIAL (2016) and PIAA (2017) Class AAAA championships in recent years, will battle in Section 3-AAA next year with Brownsville, 2018 district champion Southmoreland, South Allegheny, McGuffey (up from 2A) and an always competitive Waynesburg Central squad.
California will move up from 1A into Section 3-AA where it will compete against 2019 PIAA champion Frazier, perennial power Carmichaels, Bentworth, Beth-Center, Charleroi and Washington.
Two-time state champion and four-time WPIAL winner West Greene remains in Class A, along with 2015 district champ Jefferson-Morgan, Monessen, Mapletown, Avella, Geibel Catholic and GCC in Section 2-A.
