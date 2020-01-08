Elizabeth Forward took a break from section action Tuesday night for a sweep of a swim meet from visiting Baldwin.
The boys defeated the Highlanders, 77-68, while the Lady Warriors downed the Baldwin girls, 89-73.
The Warriors' Tony Kelly, Gavin Guern, Aidan Provins and Chris Dell opened the meet by winning the 200 medley relay in 1:58.41.
Guern (200 IM, 2:24.09), Provins (100 butterfly, 58.62; 100 breaststroke, 1:11.12), and Kelly (100 backstroke, 1:14.53) all won individual events for the home team.
The quartet of Ashlee Toth, Natalie Glessner, Marleigh Bennett and Kaelyn McClain had a part in most of the Lady Warriors' first-place finishes. The four girls won the 200 medley relay in 1:59.79, and Toth and Bennett joined Hailey Yurkovich and Maddy McClain to win the 200 freestyle relay in 1:49.30.
Kaelyn McClain won the 200 IM (2:15.11) and 500 freestyle (5:31.33). Bennett took first in the 50 freestyle (25.55) and 100 freestyle (56.57). Maddy McClain finished first in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:08.55. Yurkovich touched the wall first in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:04.19.
(0) comments
