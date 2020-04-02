The sports world is at a stand-still, but Connellsville graduate Kyle Martin believes it is better to embrace the adversity than worry about something that can’t be controlled.
Martin, who graduated in 2004, coached the United States’ Under-15 National Team to a championship in freestyle at the Pan-Am Games in November, and is the under-16 director for Pennsylvania Wrestling.
Martin normally posts workouts on his Facebook page to encourage his wrestlers to continue to improve, and decided to be proactive in response to the coronavirus.
“I sent out some emails to guys that are going to be on our national teams,” Martin said. “When this is over, the expectation is we will be rolling right into the season, rolling right into the national duals and Fargo, so there is not going to be that two to three months of work you can get in to slowly get into shape.
“It is tough to get motivated right now. You don’t have practices to go to; you don’t have workouts to go to. You almost have to take it upon yourself to get moving and get in these workouts. I have been giving them some ideas of what they can do, and hopefully they build off that.”
The high school season may be over, but most wrestlers that have goals beyond the traditional season compete in freestyle and Greco-Roman during the summer to enhance their skills. Many serious grapplers attend camps hosted by established wrestlers and coaches, and kids work out at clubs, but all of that is on hold until the pandemic is over.
Martin understands the difficulty in attempting to train in a combat sport, but believes the wrestlers that will go the extra mile during these unprecedented times will be rewarded when competition starts up again.
“They have to take advantage of the situation,” said Martin. “The guys at USA Wrestling with the Olympic committee are telling their guys to train like everything is going to be on schedule, and if it gets cancelled, you start preparing for the next one and the next one. You are looking at a finish line instead of just working out to work out.”
The following is an example of one of the workouts Martin created. It was posted on his Facebook page on March 20:
1. Find a hill walk/jog up it 5x (Remember your parents or grandparents walked uphill to school everyday, both ways!)
2. Push Ups 10 x 20 (Good form!)
3. Weightless Squats 10 x 20 (Good form!)
4. Lunges (100 yards)
5. Pull Ups 10 x 10 (No bar? No problem, find a corner and start pulling!)
6. Sit Ups 4 x 25
7. Air Swim (We don’t have any pool, so pretend to swim on the floor, ya know, “like we used to”)
8. Sit on Butt and Tricep Dips 10 x 10
9. Call your parents, grandparents, or family and listen to them tell a story about their childhood (They will appreciate it!)
10. Smile, Wash Your Hands, Embrace the Adversity
Other workouts Martin has posted involve shadow wrestling, which is done at traditional practices.
“One of the things that they can really improve on, and I put this out there, is their footwork, and you can always improve on stance, motion and getting your feet moving as fast as you can,” Martin said. “You can work on sprawling instead of coming up, circling up, sprawling to shots, down blocking to shots and just constantly chain wrestling and moving your body for long periods of time. You want to get yourself tired and gauge your level of conditioning.
“You have to search out ways to improve, and those guys that are constantly looking for ways to improve are going to be the ones that are going to find success. The easy thing to do is to say, ‘Well, nobody is working out.’ You can look at it that way or you can look at it as a great opportunity to get a jump on all those guys. That might be the difference between being an All-American at Fargo this summer or not placing.
“It should be a lifestyle at that point with these guys that are competing. It shouldn’t be a time where they take time off their diets and typical conditioning stuff. It is easy right now because they don’t have to go to school, and a lot of the colleges have shut down. We are so used to having everything just kind of given to us when we need it. We have switched over to online schooling, and that is going to be a challenge for every student, and the guys that are training have to worry about the online school, but it is going to separate some guys.”
Ever the student, Martin always looks at new ways to improve as a coach, and he pointed out a practice method that Wyoming Seminary head coach Scott Green used.
“The head coach at Wyoming Seminary did something a few months ago, and I thought it was a really good idea,” Martin said. “He ran a practice early on in the year, and he said, ‘All right, you guys have an hour and 45 minutes to get as tired as you possibly can.’ So, those top-level guys they know what they have to do, they kind of pace themselves and do the stuff to where they are pretty tired at the end.
“A few weeks later, he goes, ‘OK, you have 30 minutes to get as tired as you possibly can.’ In that 30 minutes you got to do all sorts of different things to blow out your lungs and get yourself exhausted, and that’s what you can do with this stuff. You don’t need a training partner, it helps, obviously, but you’ve got to be creative now. That’s the challenge, how creative you can get to keep competing and getting in battles with yourself.”
The former Falcon who wrestled under Tom Dolde Sr. and Tommy Dolde knows that the more dedicated grapplers will put the time in, but he hopes his ideas will resonate with those on the cusp of greatness.
“It is different when you are talking to guys like the Jared Keslars, the Rocco Welshes, the Mac Churches, these guys that want to be the best in the country,” Martin said. “It has to be a little more of a grind for them. They have to figure out ways to improve. These guys that want to be national champs and All-Americans can’t just accept what’s thrown at them. That would be easy. They have to get out and be creative. I hope I added a little bit of a spark to get their training going.
“I started talking with Lewis Baker, who is out in Philadelphia, and we talked about virtual practices. Danny Felix in Morgantown ran one, so we are starting to build off just coming up with ideas. I might have just come up with workouts, but these guys are starting to run with it. We are getting creative as a wrestling community. I have sent out the workouts to our nationals teams. It is one thing to look at it, but it is another thing to do it.”
Martin doesn’t want his athletes to forget about their families, and he implements a physical chore in each one of his quarantine workouts.
“You are going to have time through the day, and if you are not doing it already, here is an excuse to help out and do things,” Martin said. “It is part of your training. Do some physical labor for the people around you to help them out.”
Martin works in the Connellsville Area School District as a history teacher, and even though school is not in session, he has worked through the power of technology to have his students stay sharp mentally.
“The last two weeks we haven’t had school, but I have done lessons on Google Classroom for my students,” said Martin. “I think it is so important that we try to connect as much as we can, and try to keep a little bit of normalcy to just try and get through it. I have made contact with all my students through Google Classroom, got them reading some articles about different pandemics, about stock markets crashes. I just want to get them to do something.”
The Summer Olympic Games have been postponed until next year, and many wrestlers and coaches, including Martin, have a vested interest in the United States Olympic Trials, which were scheduled to be held on April 4 and 5 at the Bryce Jordan Center on the campus of Penn State University. Martin believes that the trials will still be held at PSU.
“A possibility could be to make the World Team Trials and everything like that at the end of this year, and count that as seeding points towards how they will do the Olympic Wrestle-Offs for next year,” said Martin. “They are going to try to have the World Championships this year, and then mix it up to have the Olympics next year. I have been told from our state chairman that Penn State will be the host of the Olympic Trials whenever they are going to happen.
“This is kind of a gut-check, but there are things that are a little bit bigger than wrestling sometimes. It is tough to swallow because I was going to be in Minnesota and I should be at the Olympic Training Center right now, but there are bigger things for the greater good. The wrestling community has accepted the adversity and overcome it by being creative, and I think that is pretty cool.
“The other countries that we compete against have been hit hard by this, too. They have shut everything down and competition has been shut down. It is everywhere. The last time that everything was shut down was probably World War II. Even after 9/11, it was about a week.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.