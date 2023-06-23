He was there for four years, on the football field and basketball court, achieving amazing individual accomplishments which led to landmark team success.
The Rodney Gallagher III era at Laurel Highlands officially came to an end with his graduation on June 2 and the incredibly talented and composed athlete took one look back at the legacy he has left behind with the Mustangs as he heads off to attend West Virginia University under a football scholarship.
Gallagher, a four-year starter in both sports, played mainly quarterback and defensive back for the Mustangs football team while also spending some time at wide receiver, which is the position he’ll play at WVU. Over his four years he passed for 3,014 yards, rushed for 2,376 and totaled 86 touchdowns. He became the 13th player in WPIAL history to both pass and rush for over 1,000 yards his junior year.
Playing under coach Rich Kolesar all four years on the gridiron, Gallagher helped the Mustangs gradually improve and led them to their first two playoff victories in program history while also claiming a first conference championship his senior year.
As a point guard for the basketball team Gallagher played all four years under coach Rick Hauger and scored 2,035 points to break the previous Mustang record held by Nick Bosnic. Laurel Highlands had a combined record of 82-18 during his career, which included two WPIAL championships and one undefeated regular season.
He received a multitude of NCAA Division-I offers from major colleges in both sports before eventually opting for football.
Gallagher’s resume is so impressive even he hasn’t been able to get a grasp on it.
“It’s really going to hit me when I’m into college and look back and see how much I achieved,” Gallagher said. “I had a really fun four years and I enjoyed every single moment of it. It was great for the community and for my family and myself.”
Gallagher entered high school as a highly touted freshman, mostly for basketball, and became the first freshman to be featured on the cover of a Herald-Standard basketball preview when he appeared along with Uniontown senior Mya Murray in December of 2019.
It became one of the H-S’s most polarizing covers as many celebrated what they felt was a can’t-miss incoming star while a faction of others scoffed at putting a ninth-grader who they felt was over-hyped and unproven on such a pedestal.
As it turned out, Gallagher not only lived up to his lofty billing but exceeded it.
Through it all, Gallagher, now 18, always remained humble, never letting his success go to his head. He was popular with fans and diligently would pose for pictures or sign autographs after games. Part of that was a result of the solid backing of his family — father Rodney Gallagher Jr. and sisters Kaylea and Alyssa — and never forgetting his mother Crystal who died in 2011. Gallagher sports a tattoo on his arm honoring his mother.
“She’s a big part of my lift still,” Gallagher said. “She helped me tons, she raised me, she did a bunch of stuff to make me the person I am today. Out of respect to her, everything I do I feel she’s a part of.
“And my family, they’ve meant everything to me. With my whole family supporting me, it just helped so much. They were there every single moment to see everything.”
Gallagher had many great moments, but did start with a few ups and downs early in his freshman season in basketball. He got better each game, though, and went on to lead Laurel Highlands, a third-place team in its section, on a run through the WPIAL playoffs that ended with the program’s second WPIAL championship.
When asked if he could name his most memorable moment in each sport, Gallagher said, “For basketball it would be my freshman year, the title game.”
In that 2020 WPIAL championship game against Mars he scored a game-high 24 points, the last two of which came at the foul line with LH down by one and 4.8 seconds left. Gallalgher calmly hit both ends of a one-and-one to give the Mustangs a 52-51 victory at the Petersen Events Center.
Gallagher felt the national competition he went up against during his time before high school benefitted him whenever he took center stage with the Mustangs.
“It helped me playing at the highest level throughout my elementary and middle school days, going up against the best in the country,” Gallagher said. “I think that played a big part in how I handled that game and that moment. I was definitely calm, taking my time, doing my usual routine and just putting the ball up. When I watched the first one go in then I knew the second one was definitely going to go in, too.
“For me to achieve that at such a young age, that’s one of my top moments.”
Laurel Highlands ended that season 17-9 overall and 7-5 in section play, and wasn’t one of the favorites going into the district tournament.
During the next three years, Gallagher and the Mustangs evolved into a must-watch show on the basketball court, drawing droves of fans to every game.
Laurel Highlands went 14-4 overall and 9-0 in section play in following season, falling to eventual WPIAL champion New Castle in the playoff semifinals.
The 2021-22 season turned out to be one of the greatest in program history as the Mustangs won their first 27 games in claiming a section title and another WPIAL crown. Gallagher again came through at the foul line in the district final, this time sinking two shots with 0.3 seconds to give the Mustangs a 60-58 double-overtime victory over New Castle.
“Both WPIAL titles and a lot of playoff games I made some big free throws,” Gallagher said. “So I’m glad I always took them serious in practice and always worked on them.”
In Gallagher’s senior season LH went 24-4 overall and won another section title with a 9-1 mark, tying Uniontown. Laurel Highlands used a furious rally to defeat Belle Vernon in overtime in the quarterfinals, 75-71, as Gallagher scored eight points in the final 40 seconds of regulation, including a driving shot to tie it and force the extra frame. Gallagher wound up with 29 points, with nine coming in overtime.
The Mustangs fell short of another district title, though, falling in the WPIAL semifinals, then losing in the PIAA quarterfinals. Two of the Mustangs’ defeats came to WPIAL and PIAA champion Lincoln Park by a total of seven points.
Gallagher was the Herald-Standard Player of the Year, a member of the Post-Gazette Fabulous Five and named First Team All-State in all four years of his spectacular basketball career.
The turnaround in football didn’t come immediately. Laurel Highlands was 3-7 overall and 3-4 in the conference in 2019 and was 2-5 and 2-4 in 2020. Glimpses of what was to come were evident late in the latter season, most notably in a thrilling 34-33 win over Trinity when Gallagher had a hand in all five of LH’s touchdowns, throwing for a score, rushing for two and taking back a pair of interceptions. The second pick-six was a spectacular, weaving 72-yard return.
The following season the Mustangs won their first five games for the first time in program history and went 8-4 overall and 3-3 in the conference. They made the WPIAL playoffs and presented the program with another first by winning at Beaver Area, 28-27.
That was Gallagher’s other choice for his most memorable game.
“For football it would be my junior year and our first playoff win,” he said.
In perhaps his signature football play, late in the Beaver game with his team trailing 27-21 Gallagher rolled left, then looped back across the field to his right to elude the rush before firing a 38-yard completion to Jayden Pratt to the Beaver 20.
“That was my favorite play,” Gallagher admitted.
Tahji Hooper scored two plays later and Harry Radcliffe’s extra point capped the monumental win. Laurel Highlands lost to eventual WPIAL and PIAA champion Aliquippa the following week.
During Gallagher’s senior season the Mustangs knocked off perennial power Thomas Jefferson for the first time, 31-24, as Gallagher threw for 216 yards, including touchdown passes of 90 and 87 yards. The victory propelled Laurel Highlands to a share of the conference title, the team’s first ever.
The Mustangs ended up 8-3 overall and 5-1 in the conference. They won their second ever playoff game and first at home, 44-15 over West Allegheny, as Gallagher ran for a touchdown and threw for two more. Laurel Highlands fell to Central Valley in the quarterfinals.
Gallagher always seemed at his best when the pressure was on no matter what sport he was playing. Staying composed was the key, he said.
“If you’re nervous it’s not likely that your shot is going to go in or your going to make a big play during those moments,” Gallagher said. “I think I was pretty good at keeping myself calm when everybody around me might be going crazy.”
Gallagher lauded both of his high school head coaches.
“Coach K was a very special part in my career,” Gallagher said of Kolesar. “We came to Laurel at the same time. He’s helped me so much in the recruiting stage. I just appreciate him so much. I know he’ll be around and still support me after I leave.”
As for Hauger, Gallagher said, “He’s a good guy. He coached me all four years and got the best out of me. He was my principal when I was younger so I’m very grateful for him.”
Gallagher commended all his Mustang teammates through the year.
“Best friends in the whole world,” Gallagher said. “Your community friends are always your best friends. It was just such a pleasure growing up and playing with them. I appreciate them so much.”
Gallagher is looking forward to his next challenge as he joins Mountaineers.
“I’m preparing myself,” he said. “I’m very confident in myself to get there and perform on the bigger stage. I’m very excited to get there and showcase my talents.”
West Virginia foresees Gallagher as a slot receiver and he’s determined to make an early impact.
“Just get faster and get stronger and learn the route running and playbook,” Gallagher said of what his immediate goals are. “That’s what I’ve been really working on. I want to go out there prepared so that they know they can put their trust in me from day one.”
As he heads to Morgantown, Gallagher promised to never forget his hometown and his time at Laurel Highlands.
“I love Uniontown. Uniontown pushed me to where I’m at,” Gallagher said. “I wanted to do everything I can to support my hometown. I love this town to death. I know a lot of Laurel Highlands fans and all the fans from Fayette County will be cheering me on in college.
“I’ll always let everyone know where I came from.”
