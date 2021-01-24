Bittersweet was the best way to describe Albert Gallatin’s 77-71 loss at North Allegheny on Saturday night.
The Colonials’ Nate English scored 22 points, including the 1,000th of his career, but AG squandered a 13-point lead in the fourth quarter in a non-section boys basketball clash.
The Class 6A Tigers, who are in first place in their section, improved to 6-2 overall. The Class 5A Colonials, who are in second place in their section, fell to 4-2 overall.
Albert Gallatin led 15-10, 40-26 and 59-46 at the breaks before North Allegheny roared back to win by out-scoring the visitors 31-12 in the fourth quarter.
“We played magnificently for three quarters,” AG coach Shea Fleenor said. “Then we got a couple fouls, they got a couple easy buckets then we had a couple turnovers and it snowballed.
“North Allegheny’s coach Dan DeRose came up to me after the game and told me we deserved to win that game, and we should’ve walked out of that gym with a win, bottom line. We were so close. But we’re still in that learning process.”
Greg Habib scored nine of his team-high 26 points in the fourth quarter for the Tigers, who also got eight points apiece from Khalil Dinkins and Kyrell Hutcherson in the final frame. Dinkins wound up with 14 points overall and Hutcherson finished with 10. Matt McDonough gave NA four players in double figures with 17 points.
Dylan Shea poured in a game-high 28 points for the Colonials, converting 12 of 17 shots from inside the arc. AJ Blyden contributed 15 points, 14 rebounds and six blocked shots.
English, who made a pair of 3-pointers and also had eight assists, notched his 1,000th career point at the free throw line with 2:13 left in the game. His accomplishment was noted during the next timeout.
“Obviously, Nate is very deserving and an all-time great player here,” Fleenor said. “In a perfect world we would’ve liked for him to be able to do it at home. Instead, you’re in the heat of a tight game on the road with a really good team. Honestly, Nate didn’t even want to hear any part of it. He didn’t care. He was concerned with winning the game.”
English will be honored for reaching the milestone before Albert Gallatin’s home game against Ringgold on Monday, which is also the Colonials’ senior night. Tip-off is slated for 7 p.m.
Albert Gallatin’s Tito Harrison went out with an injury in the second quarter of Saturday’s game and did not return. Even so, AG was rolling heading into the final eight minutes.
“We couldn’t have played much better during the first three quarters,” Fleenor said. “That’s a really good team. The system isn’t anything we weren’t expecting. Dan came over from Penn Hills this season and we’ve played them several times the last few years. So we knew what to expect with their trapping and pressing. They’re constantly switching defenses and they push the ball down the floor.
“We didn’t really stop playing defense in the fourth quarter we just kept putting ourselves in bad spots. We were letting guys catch it in the post and, to North Allegheny’s credit, they did a really good job of not forcing things and trying to get it all back at one time. It’s not like they started raining threes.”
North Allegheny made just one 3-pointer in the fourth quarter but connected on 14 of 16 free throws.
The Colonials have faced a challenging schedule so far and Fleenor is hoping his team is taking lessons from each game, including the defeat at NA.
“I never want to lose but if we had to lose that game to build some character and learn how to win, then it was worth,” Fleenor said.
“In the locker room after the game I said no matter what happens during the regular season you’re going to have to beat good teams in the playoffs so we’re going to have to learn how to focus in those situations and learn how to finish.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.