The Belle Vernon Area Football Hall of Fame inducted it’s 22nd class at halftime of the Leopards’ home game against Laurel Highlands on Sept. 2.
Committee spokesperson Steve Russell announced the induction of four new members: three All-Conference players from the past, along with an original coach from the beginning of the school district in 1965.
This year’s class of honorees include:
n David Gobbie, a 1993 BVA graduate, was a Keystone All-Star Conference wingback and linebacker. BVA coach Lou Rood recalled recently, “although undersized, you would not have known it based on his intensity and skill level that his play exemplified.”
“I was excited and humbled to be honest,” Gobbie explained. “My brother was inducted about in the class of 2018. We were there for that and just being there with my family I was proud of him. So whenever I was notified I was excited, proud, honored, all of those reactions.”
n Nick Kalcevic, a 2001 BVA graduate, has been heralded as BVA’s most exciting running back. A playmaker of distinction, Kalcevic earned Associated Press All-State honors. Nick still holds the following records: season rushing yards at 2,151 (1999), season TDs at 27 (1999), and career rushing TDs at 55 (1998-2000). Teammate Aaron Krepps recalled, “his running style was a masterful combination of speed, quickness, deception, and toughness.”
“It’s been probably 20, 21, 22 years since I played at Belle Vernon,” Kalcevic stated. “When they reached out to me I was excited. My dad was looking forward to it, so he got to see it. All my siblings were able to attend. It was quite the experience.”
n Spencer Lynn, a 2010 BVA graduate, was a two-time All-Big 7 Conference linebacker, a Pennsylvania Football News’ First Team Academic All-State and an Old Spice Red Zone Player of the Year. His stellar play garnered a Cal U scholarship where he played with distinction. He served five years as an Infantry Officer in the U.S. Army. Spencer is a Jungle War Expert earning the “Black Jungle Flag.”
“It was kind of like a burst of pride,” Lynn revealed. “I had heard whispers about it, so I can’t say I was shocked that it came out of nowhere, but I definitely felt a great deal of pride.”
n Coach Ray Ciferno, a 1959 Rostraver graduate and a special inductee, was part of the original coaching staff created in 1965 upon the formation of the BVA School District. An offensive coordinator, Ciferno coached at Bellmar Junior High from 1965 to 1968 for coach Harry Muckle whereupon he moved to the varsity ranks from 1969 to 1975 for coach Dick Fields.
“It was quite humbling to tell you the truth,” Ciferno stated. “Many of the comments that were made really made me feel great, I really felt great about many of the comments made after all this time.”
Ciferno noted with pride that he coached the three other inductees back in the day.
“That was special,” Ciferno offered. “In talking with them before the ceremony, three of those youngsters were in my building as principal at the elementary school. They went through my building. It made me feel great that I was included with them.”
“Steve Russell does a fantastic job,” Ciferno added. “I don’t know how he does it, but he does a fantastic job and I feel great about the fact that I started out coaching at Bellmar and I played for Rostraver and then I coached for Belle Vernon Area after the jointure and it makes me feel really good about being a part of bringing those two school districts together to form Belle Vernon Area School District.”
Leopard Pride was on full display as Belle Vernon defeated Laurel Highlands 41-20. The outcome delighted the Belle Vernon Hall of Fame inductees.
“I don’t make it back to the games often,” Gobbie said. “I live in Bethel Park, but every Friday I’m looking at the scores and keeping track of Belle Vernon football, and that has been since I’ve left. There is a sense of pride when it comes to the football program and that starts in Midget League football. We still talk about the pride of Belle Vernon football.”
“One of the guys who was inducted was a water boy when I played, Spencer Lynn, and I ended up coaching him,” Kalcevic said. “It just reminded me of coming through the Midget Leagues and you always looked up to the high school guys and that was the pinnacle. You wanted to get to that spot where they were at. It’s ingrained in us from being young players. That’s Belle Vernon pride. It’s a standard that you wanted to reach and it continues.”
“It is awesome to go anywhere around the Pittsburgh area and say I’m from Belle Vernon and the first thing they think about is how the football team has dominated the past couple of years,” Lynn stated. “It’s awesome to see that pride in Belle Vernon football.”
Current Belle Vernon head coach Matt Humbert was honored to welcome the BVA HOF class with a big win by the Leopards.
“Beyond excited to help welcome the newest HOF members,” Humbert stated. “It was a great atmosphere to showcase the new inductees in a program that has 22 years of acknowledging great players and contributors from the past. It is one of the most special parts of the BVA football program and the effort and detail the committee goes through to run it each year is unparalleled.”
