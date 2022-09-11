BVA HOF inductees 2022

The Belle Vernon Area Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 includes (from left) David Gobbie, Nick Kalcevic, Ray Ciferno and Spencer Lynn.

The Belle Vernon Area Football Hall of Fame inducted it’s 22nd class at halftime of the Leopards’ home game against Laurel Highlands on Sept. 2.

George Von Benko’s “Memory Lane” column appears in the Sunday editions of the Herald-Standard. He also hosts a sports talk show on WMBS-AM radio from 10 a.m.-noon on Saturdays.

