DAWSON — Nixon Erdely was just one shot away from breaking his sister Annika’s school record at Linden Hall Golf Course, but the Frazier freshman still finished with medalist honors Tuesday afternoon to lead the Commodores to a 240-262 Section 8-AA win over visiting Beth-Center.
Erdely shot an even-par 37 to easily secure low honors and match his sister’s mark in the Commodores’ first section match. The freshman had two birdies, two bogeys and five pars, and admitted he let a couple chances to wrest the record from his sister slip by.
“I lipped out a four-foot birdie putt on No. 6, and bogeyed No. 9,” said Erdely, adding, “I had birdie putts on every hole but No. 9, and I three-putted No. 4.”
Erdely felt a good round was coming early on.
“The first hole I felt pretty good about the round for the day. My new wedge, the 54-degree wedge, was the 100-yard-and-in club. It was on,” said Erdely. “My sister has the school record. I felt that today.”
Noah Usher and Jay Thompson both shot 47 for the Commodores (1-0, 1-1). Chase Hazelbaker finished with 49, and Dylan Roebuck closed the scoring with 60.
Maddie Crile striped his first two drives, but was unable to hold the momentum. The junior was the low score for the Bulldogs with 50.
“My drives were good on the first two holes, but then on the third and fourth holes, oh wow,” said Crile. “I think I was moving my head and not keeping my eye on the ball.
“My chipping, all the way around, was saving, and my putting was decent today.”
Crile admitted to having an issue or two on the greens, adding, “I had just a little bit too many three putts.”
Although the calendar just turned to September, the golf season is already slipping forward with the last matches at the end of the month.
“I looked at the schedule today. It’s so close. It’s going fast,” said Crile.
Blake Shashura (53), JJ Paternoster (51), Gianna Peterson (53), and Chase Malanosky (55) rounded out the scoring rounds for the Bulldogs (0-2, 0-2).
Beth-Center travels to McGuffey Thursday, while Frazier travels to Jefferson-Morgan for another Section 8-AA match.
