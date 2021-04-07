Brooke Evanchak knocked in five runs with a double and a single and winning pitcher Kendra Franks struck out 14 to power host Brownsville past Charleroi, 8-4, in non-section softball action on Tuesday.
The Lady Cougars (1-2), who got a double and single from Jocelyn Polonoli and a double from Ella Stefanick, scored twice in the second to take a 2-0 lead.
The Lady Falcons (1-2) went ahead to stay with a four-run third that featured a lead-off double by Kami Franks and two-run double by Evanchak.
Brownsville added a pair of runs in both the fourth and sixth to build a six-run advantage. Charleroi scored twice in the seventh.
Aubri Hogsett, Kendra Franks and Kami Franks each smacked a double and a single for coach Jane Bock’s Lady Falcons. Claire Zelner also had two hits. Kendra Franks gave up just one walk and five hits.
Sophie Celaschi was the losing pitcher.
Brownsville travels to Jefferson-Morgan for another non-section game at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Connellsville 10, Kiski Area 6 -- The Lady Falcons scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth to turn a two-run deficit into a four-run lead and went on to defeat visiting Kiski Area in a non-section game.
Arlee Wilson and Abby King both doubled for Connellsville (3-1) and winning pitcher Iris Burd struck out 11.
The Lady Cavaliers (0-2) got doubles from Kasandra Cessna, Isabel Ramos and Madi Leith. Hannah Simpson took the loss.
The Lady Falcons finally begin Section 2-AAAAA play Friday when they host Gateway at 4 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan 9, Greensburg Central Catholic 3 -- Jasmine Demaske doubled twice and was the winning pitcher in Jefferson-Morgan’s Section 2-A victory over host Greensburg Central Catholic.
Demaske walked none and scattered 10 hits. Payton Farabee and Madison Wright also doubled for the Lady Rockets (1-0, 1-1).
Losing pitcher Emma Henry tripled and doubled for the Lady Centurions (0-1, 2-1) who also got a triple from Bailey Kuhns and doubles from Rianna Booher and Lauren Sukay.
Greensburg scored once in the first but J-M countered with two runs in the third, fifth and sixth to take a 6-1 lead.
Elizabeth Forward 19, Uniontown 0 -- Grace Smith and Brianna Sersevic both homered and doubled as the Lady Warriors steamrolled the host Lady Raiders in a five-inning Section 2-AAAA game.
Smith knocked in five runs and Sersevic had three RBI.
Elizabeth Forward exploded for 11 runs in the third and eight in the fifth.
Winning pitcher Kailey Larcinese struck out eight in an abbreviated no-hitter.
Jordan Hoover took the loss for Uniontown (0-1, 0-2).
Mount Pleasant 7, Greensburg Salem 0 -- Haylie Brunson drove in five runs with two doubles and a single, and Mary Smithnosky fired a three-hit shutout as the Lady Vikings topped host Greensburg Salem in a non-section game.
Katie Hutter tripled and doubled for Mount Pleasant (4-1), which also got doubles from Smithnosky and Lexis Shawley.
Smithnosky struck out 12 in earning the win. The Lady Lions fall to 0-4.
Fort Cherry 9, California 3 -- Dana Sinatra doubled and knocked in a pair of runs as the Lady Rangers topped the host Lady Trojans in a non-section game.
Winning pitcher Adryonna Herbst struck out eight.
Annika Rinehart and Cedence Fehl-Gariglio also hit doubles for Fort Cherry (2-0).
Losing pitcher Kera Uricks struck out 13 for California (0-1).
High school baseball
Laurel Highlands 10, Ringgold 2 -- Alex McCain tripled and had four RBI as the Mustangs trampled host Ringgold in a Section 3-AAAA game.
Kadin Early doubled and knocked in three runs for Laurel Highlands (2-1, 2-1) and Nick Kumor belted a triple. Winning pitcher Carson Broadwater struck out four.
The Mustangs scored twice in the first and three times in both the third and fourth to build an 8-0 lead.
Hunter Mamie had a triple and an RBI for the Rams (0-1, 2-2). Losing pitcher Gage Fuller struck out six.
Monessen 7, Bishop Canevin 6 -- Chas Mrlack keyed a late rally and Jack Sacco pitched a complete game as host Monessen shocked Bishop Canevin with a walk-off win in a Section 2-A game.
The Crusaders (0-1, 0-1), who got doubles from Justin Gmys and Nevan Crossey, scored once in the first, twice in the second and once in the fourth to build a 4-0 lead.
The Greyhounds broke through with three runs in the bottom of the sixth. Back-to-back singles by Kody Kuhns and Sacco started the rally and Mrlack followed with a two-run double. A hit batter and a walk loaded the bases for Eli Covington, who also was hit by a pitch to force in Mrlack and make it 4-3.
Bishop Canevin, the preseason favorite in the section, increased its lead to 6-3 with two runs in the top of seventh, but the Crusaders imploded in the bottom of the inning.
Another hit batter and two walks loaded the bases for Monessen against losing pitcher Luke Andruscik, who also walked Mrlack to force in a run. A wild pick-off throw allowed Mrlack to race to third, while two more runs scored to tie it at 6-6.
The Greyhounds then attempted a suicide squeeze, but the bunt was missed. Mrlack was caught in a rundown but scampered home with the winning run when the ball was dropped for an error.
Winning pitcher Sacco allowed two earned runs on six hits with two walks and four strikeouts.
Frazier 14, Bentworth 3 -- Chase Hazelbaker drove in five runs with a double and two singles and was the winning pitcher as the host Commodores hammered visiting Bentworth in a five-inning, Section 1-AA game.
Hazelbaker struck out eight and walked one in four innings. Dom Dorcon doubled, singled and had three RBI for Frazier, which also got a double, single and RBI from both Aidan Shetterly and Daniel Olbrys.
Losing pitcher Noah Martin had two RBI for the Bearcats (0-1, 0-2).
Jefferson-Morgan 5, Mapletown 3 -- Winning pitcher Bryce Bedilion took a no-hitter into the sixth inning as Jefferson-Morgan held off host Mapletown for a Section 2-A victory.
The Rockets (2-1, 3-1) broke a scoreless tie with a four-run third inning that featured singles by Kyle Clayton, Bedilion and Liam Ankrom. J-M tacked on a run in the fourth to make it 5-0.
Bedilion cruised through the first five innings before Landan Stevenson singled in the sixth for the Maples’ first hit of the game. Lance Stevenson walked and A.J. Vanata followed with a two-run single to get Mapletown, playing its season opener, on the board.
Bedilion allowed two runs on four hits with four walks and 10 strikeouts in sixth innings.
The Rockets’ Owen Maddich took the mound in the seventh and allowed a walk to Landan Stevenson and an RBI single to Lance Stevenson before closing the door to earn the save.
Lance Stevenson was charged with the loss.
Ayden Pratt scored two runs for Jefferson-Morgan.
Connellsville 4, Peters Township 3 -- The Falcons picked the perfect time to earn their first victory of the season.
Brant Bonadio knocked in two runs with a double and a single to help lift host Connellsville over Peters Township in the Section 4-AAAA opener for both teams.
Winning pitcher Kole Koontz gave up one run and no walks with three strikeouts in five innings.
The Falcons (1-0, 1-4) also got a double and single from Zak David and a double from James Domer.
The Indians (0-1, 2-3) scored once in the first, but Connellsville answered with two in the bottom of the inning, one in the second and one in the fifth to go up 4-1.
Peters Township score a run in both the sixth and seventh but couldn’t push across the tying run.
Andrew Ripepi and Sam Miller each cracked a double for the Indians.
Brownsville 13, Yough 8 -- Tyler Wible had four hits, including a pair of doubles, to help the Falcons fend off host Yough in a Section 4-AAA game.
Zachary Kutek smashed a home run for Brownsville.
The Cougars (0-1, 0-3) scored two runs in the first, Brownsville went ahead with five in the second and Yough pulled even with three in the third.
The Falcons (1-0, 2-0) surged ahead for good with four runs in the fourth. Yough scored twice in the fourth and once in the fifth to get within a run but Brownsville extended its lead with four more runs in the sixth.
Ryan Lubovinsky, Jack Sampson and losing pitcher Sean Royer each hit a double for Yough.
David Timko earned the win.
Southmoreland 5, Waynesburg Central 3 -- Anthony Govern tripled, singled and was the winning pitcher in the Scotties’ Section 4-AAA victory over visiting Waynesburg Central.
Ben Zimmerman had two hits and four stolen bases for Southmoreland (1-0, 2-1). Govern struck out nine and allowed two earned runs on three hits.
The Scotties put up a pair of runs in both the first and third and another in the fourth to build a 5-0 lead and held on from there.
Devin McCall knocked in all three runs for the Raiders (0-1, 0-1) with double in the sixth.
Logan Higgins was the losing pitcher.
Thomas Jefferson 11, Albert Gallatin 3 -- Shultz Reinhart had three hits and three RBI as the host Jaguars (1-0, 1-1) beat the Colonials (0-1, 0-2) in a Section 4-AAAAA game.
McClain Flinn was the winning pitcher. Trey Coville took the loss.
McGuffey 13, Charleroi 1 -- Jake Orr drove in three runs with a pair of doubles as visiting McGuffey rolled past Charleroi in a Section 4-AAA game.
Jake Ross had three hits for the Highlanders (1-0, 1-1). Luke Wallace contributed a double and two RBIs, and Brock Wallace had a double and an RBI.
Austin Hall was the winning pitcher. Zach Usher was tagged with the loss.
Carmichaels 13, California 1 – The Mikes (1-0, 2-0) cruised past the host Trojans (0-1, 0-2) in a Section 1-AA game.
Girls track & field
Albert Gallatin 71½, Elizabeth Forward 67½ -- The Lady Colonials edged the visiting Lady Warriors in a Section 2-AAA meet.
Emily Sanders led the charge for Albert Gallatin with first-place finishes in the 100 (12.97), 300 intermediate hurdles (48.48), and 200 (27.93). Bella Burgess won the shot put (23-6) and javelin (81-6).
Jacey Smochinsky (100 high hurdles, 19.35; high jump, 4-4), Kameron Miller (400, 1:08.18), Liz Murtha (discus, 92-4), and Kaitlyn Havrilesko (high jump, 4-4) also had first-place finishes for Albert Gallatin.
The Lady Warriors swept the relays.
Corinne Lee-Hauser (1,600, 6:21), Bailey McLaughlin (800, 2:45), Marissa Manko (3,200, 12:21.80), and Paige Myers (triple jump, 32-0) all finished first for Elizabeth Forward.
Boys track & field
Elizabeth Forward 85, Albert Gallatin 56 -- Andrew Smith broke the school record in the 800 as the Warriors opened Section 2-AAA action with a win at Albert Gallatin.
Smith covered the two laps in 1:58.98.
Elizabeth Forward swept the relays.
The Warriors' Robbie Hrabosky swept the hurdles, and shared first in the high jump with the Colonials' Gavin Havrilesko after both cleared 5-6. Logan Monzak (100, 11.38; 200; 24.44), Christian Guinto-Brody (1,600, 4:49), Hunter Thomas (3,200, 11:35.54), and Mitch Ulm (triple jump, 39-6) also finished first for Elizabeth Forward.
Gary Breakiron (400, 56.49), Bruno Fabrycki (long jump, 21-4), Brady Shore (shot put, 34-8; discus, 94-7), and Quentin Larkin (javelin, 120-4) all finished first for Albert Gallatin.
