Outside of the usual angst associated with me navigating my way to and through Oakland, the two days spent in, surprisingly, not-so-steamy Trees Pool was successful and exciting.
First, the angst.
My sister Lori matriculated her way to the University of Pittsburgh in the early '80s, so I've had a dangerous amount of knowledge how to get around the campus. (And, that was during the Parkway construction years. Talk about angst.)
I found my way to Pitt about two decades later as I continued my educational pursuits after earning a master's degree at IUP.
But, all those journeys do not matter every single time I have to drive to Pitt. I can never remember which of the cross streets go one way in which direction or which jogs across Fifth Avenue, adding to the trepidation of navigating my way through the neighborhood during a weekday morning. Add in road work/closures, and it's even a bigger mess.
Finding a parking spot is like finding a needle in the haystack most of the time. That's a big key. I don't mind walking, which I did a lot, it's just finding that ever elusive rental space to leave my car.
Add in snowy weather (which I despise) and cold, windy temperatures (which I can handle), I was more concerned about the journey than the destination.
But, I managed, though the snow accumulation Thursday night into Friday morning was not appreciated, nor expected.
The two-day meet did not disappoint, in performance and the greatest example of cacophony I've experienced.
Some of the most remarkable performances were those decided by a fraction of a second that is nearly impossible to fathom.
The Belle Vernon boys, anchored by double gold medalist Ian Shahan, finished second in the 200 freestyle relay by .01 seconds. That's one-hundredth of a second folks. The Amethyst Wood-Star Hummingbird averages 80 wing flaps per second, so the darter would have just over one flap completed in in the difference between Riverside's anchor touching the wall before Shahan.
Or, imagine a one dollar bill is a second. Now, cut it down into 100 equal strips. The width of one of those strips was the difference between gold and silver.
Then, there was the ever-smiling Jenna Roscoe. The Laurel Highlands senior capped her final district meet with a couple relay medals (and trips to the state meet). Roscoe was aiming to break the school record held by her sister in the 50 freestyle. Her ninth-place finish (by .14 seconds) in the sprint did not, but she proudly noted freshman teammate Ella Ciez did so in her bronze medal performance.
Roscoe also finished ninth in the 100 freestyle by .11 seconds.
Ciez also had a close finish, placing second in the 100 freestyle by .13 seconds. Ciez also had a frenetic finish in the anchor leg of the Fillies' 400 freestyle relay that nearly secured the gold medal from Elizabeth Forward.
Mapletown freshman Ella Menear was on the short end of a .04 second difference for the silver medal in the 100 backstroke. The Elizabeth Forward girls edged Mount Pleasant by .07 seconds to win the 200 freestyle relay. Mount Pleasant's Zak Koch placed ninth in the 100 breaststroke, just .14 seconds off the podium.
Time constraints and space didn't permit acknowledging the performances of the non-medal winning athletes in the WPIAL finals, so allow me to give those young folks their due (by school, place and event): Ringgold: girls 200 medley relay (11. 2:01.06), boys 400 freestyle relay (14, 3:34.32), boys 200 medley relay (11, 1:48.91), boys 200 freestyle relay (23, 1:41.68), Andrea Kassa (10, 200 freestyle, 2:03.81; 13, 500 freestyle, 5:38.29), girls 400 freestyle relay (16, 4:03.18), Paige Doleno (21, 200 freestyle, 2:26.34; 16, 100 breaststroke, 1:14.10), Andrew Noll (11, 200 IM, 2:03.59), Nathan Ferrence (24, 200 IM, 2:18.05; 30, 100 butterfly, 1:01.07), Bryan Nguyen (18, 100 breaststroke, 1:08.53); Belle Vernon: girls 200 freestyle relay (16, 1:51.46), girls 200 medley relay (14, 2:02.11), boys 200 medley relay (19, 1:53.79), Cody Danto (17, 200 IM, 2:11.86; 13, 500 freestyle, 5:06.88), Zachary Koontz (18, 500 freestyle, 5:24.16), Garrett Ursiny (23, 100 freestyle, 52.54); Mount Pleasant: boys 200 medley relay (13, 1:49.48), Cally Hixson (18, 200 freestyle, 2:07.43; 26, 100 freestyle, 58.45), Trinity Graft (27, 100 freestyle, 59.54), Zak Koch (17, 200 freestyle, 1:54.71), Ashlyn Hornick (15, 50 freestyle, 25.99; 25, 100 freestyle, 58.45), Brad Paraska (14, 50 freestyle, 23.07; 13, 100 freestyle, 50.88), McKenna Mizikar (17, 100 butterfly, 1:04.13; 14, 100 freestyle, 57.06), Daniel Lynch (11, 100 butterfly, 56.55), Ben Fisher (24, 100 butterfly, 1:00.29; 29, 100 freestyle, 53.28), Dalton Swartz (22, 100 freestyle, 52.33), Reegan Brown (10, 100 backstroke, 1:02.38); Elizabeth Forward: boys 200 medley relay (15, 1:50.91), boys 200 freestyle relay (14, 1:37.83), Maddy McClain (14, 200 IM, 2:20.89; 9, 500 freestyle, 5:32.58), Jamie Belding (16, 50 freestyle, 26.08; 22, 100 freestyle, 58.24), Brooke Himich (11, 100 butterfly, 1:06.90; 21, 100 backstroke, 1:06.49), Ashley McKernan (24, 100 backstroke, 1:07.35; 26, 100 breaststroke 1:18.35), Aidan Provins (10, 100 butterfly, 56.48; 10, 100 breaststroke, 1:04.25); Uniontown: boys 200 medley relay (20, 1:53.94) boys 400 freestyle relay (11, 3:30.48), boys 200 freestyle relay (13, 1:37.34), Dalton Grimes (20, 200 freestyle, 1:57.08; 25, 100 freestyle, 52.80), Alex Eitner (19, 50 freestyle, 23.65; 28, 100 freestyle, 53.12), CJ Soltis (14, 100 butterfly, 57.32); Laurel Highlands: girls 200 freestyle relay (21, 1:55.38), boys 400 freestyle relay (10, 3:29.89), boys 200 medley relay (25, 1:56.12), Dean Schiffbauer (25, 50 freestyle, 24.20), Skyler Wilson (28, 100 butterfly, 1:08.01), Ian Hamilton (13, 100 backstroke, 57.38), Andy VanVerth (17, 58.23, 100 butterfly), Connor Locke (34, 100 freestyle, 54.22); Yough: Levi Gebadlo (14, 200 IM, 2:08.20; 12, 100 breaststroke, 1:05.82); California: Anastasia Georgagis (12, 100 butterfly, 1:02.01); and Southmoreland: Joselyn Busato (13, 100 butterfly, 1:02.38; 12, 100 freestyle, 56.61).
Most of the times were an improvement over the seed times, many by a significant amount. I'm sure there was a school record or two dotted throughout those finishes.
Menear's one-girl show placed Mapletown 18th in the girls team standings with 33 points. Ringgold was 19th, a mere half-point behind, followed by Belle Vernon with 32 points. Georgagis secured 17 points and 28th place for California. Busato won nine points for 32nd place for Southmoreland.
The Belle Vernon boys were sixth in the team standings with 136 points. Mount Pleasant placed 10th with 83½, and LH was 11th with 81. Elizabeth Forward and Ringgold tied in 16th place with 52 points. Henry Miller secured 30 points for Southmoreland to finish in 23rd place. Uniontown was 24th with 23 points and Gebadlo gathered eight points and 33rd place for Yough.
