Week 1 of the high school football season features another clash of Fayette County teams, two superstars facing off and a celebration of one team’s 100th year.
Following Laurel Highlands’ 50-6 win over Uniontown in Week 0, the Mustangs and West Virginia recruit Rodney Gallagher travel to Belle Vernon to face the Leopards and NCAA Division-I hot prospect Quinton Martin, while the Red Raiders host nearby rival Brownsville at Bill Power Stadium.
All 22 area teams will be in action at 7 p.m. tonight in non-conference games with Belle Vernon and Charleroi playing their openers after both opted for scrimmages last week.
Carmichaels faces Fort Cherry in its home opener and will hold plenty of festivities as the Mikes commemorate their centennial season.
“We’re having a celebration to honor everybody who’s been a part of Carmichaels football,” said Mikes assistant athletic director Ryan Krull, a former head coach who guided Carmichaels to its last playoff win, 28-8 over Western Beaver in 2017.
“Prior to the game we’re going to have a tailgate party at the stadium for former football players, cheerleaders and band members, and the public also. We’ll have free food, there will be face painting and games for the kids.”
The tailgate is scheduled to run from 5 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.
“They’re also going to have a temporary museum set up at the top of the field house where fans can see memorabilia, like old uniforms and equipment and also old band uniforms and band-related items from the past,” Krull said. “Gary Osborn (author of “Once a Mike, Always a Mike”) has been our announcer for years and he is also a Carmichaels football historian. He’s collected items over the years.”
The museum will be open from 5 p.m. until the end of halftime.
“We’ll also be unveiling a banner at the stadium noting our 500th win which came against Mapletown in 2020 (43-8 on Sept. 18),” Krull said. “Also before the game Serb Krewasky, who played on the 1952 WPIAL championship team, will take part in the coin flip.”
The 84-year-old Milos “Serb” Krewasky, a 1956 Carmichaels graduate who played on two undefeated teams, will also hand off a special 100th Season football to the 2022 Mikes team.
“At halftime we’ll recognize some former players and Gary’s going to read a little bit of the history of Carmichaels football,” Krull said. “At the end of the game we’re going to invite any alumni — football, band, cheerleaders — down to the field for pictures.”
As for the game itself, both teams are coming off impressive opening wins. Carmichaels, under third-year coach Ron Gallagher, blanked Waynesburg Central, 25-0, and the Rangers defeated Northgate, 69-20.
Two of the most highly touted high school players in the state will be at James Weir Stadium when Belle Vernon hosts Laurel Highlands.
While LH’s Gallagher has already made his college choice, Martin has been heavily recruited as well. He’s received offers from not only the local trio of Pitt, WVU and Penn State, but also Ohio State, Notre Dame, Michigan, Texas, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, Florida State, Michigan State, Cincinnati, Maryland, Syracuse, Louisville, Kentucky and Rutgers.
Gallagher has played wide receiver and quarterback while at LH. He played the former against Uniontown and pulled in four touchdown passes and also returned a fumble for a score.
Martin, a 6-foot-2, 205-pound junior running back, missed last year’s game but the host Leopards, led by quarterback Devin Whitlock, still won, 56-14.
Although LH rolled to victory in Week 0, Gallagher felt his team left a lot of room for improvement.
“We made a lot of mistakes,” Gallagher said. “We’ve got to get back at it and clean this up so we can go compete with a good Belle Vernon team.”
Brownsville, like Uniontown, allowed 50 points in a season-opening loss (50-12 to Bentworth) but Red Raiders coach Keith Jeffries is still wary of the Falcons.
“I only watched a little bit of their scrimmage with Carmichaels,” Jeffries said. “It’s kind of like Laurel Highlands as a rivalry, our kids played with some of their kids in youth league. I know Coach (Skooter) Roebuck is going to do a good job getting their team ready. Hopefully we’ll go out and have better results.”
Both teams are independents with Brownsville pulling out of the WPIAL after last season and Uniontown the year before.
In addition to the Uniontown-LH game, a pair of Fayette County rivals also met in a close battle in York Run last week with Connellsville winning at Albert Gallatin, 16-13.
The Colonials, the third Fayette County independent team, travels to Carrick while the Falcons are at Hempfield in Week 1.
There are four other matchups of area teams tonight with Mapletown (1-0) hosting Frazier (0-1), California (1-0) traveling to Charleroi, Jefferson-Morgan (0-1) going to Waynesburg Central (0-1) and Mount Pleasant (0-1) entertaining Yough (0-1).
In other games involving local teams, Beth-Center (1-0) hosts Burgettstown, West Greene (0-1) hosts Chartiers-Houston (1-0), Monessen (0-1) hosts Cornell, Southmoreland (0-1) hosts Ligonier Valley (1-0), Elizabeth Forward (1-0) hosts West Mifflin (0-1), Bentworth (1-0) hosts Avella (0-1) and Ringgold (0-1) is at McGuffey (1-0).
