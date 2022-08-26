Carmichaels finished second in the Tri-County South Conference a year ago.
But, after graduating 12 seniors from that team, will the heavy loss of players cause the Mikes to take a step back by their standards?
“I think everyone thinks we will be way down because of losing so many players, but I think we will be okay,” said third-year head coach Ron Gallagher. “Expectations are same as any year, and the one thing I stress with the guys is my expectations are to win the conference, complete in the playoffs and get to the final prize.
“With the team, I focus one play at a time, and with the rivalries we have, we have to make sure we don’t get ahead of ourselves.”
Gallagher didn’t hesitate to point out the importance of avoiding injuries.
“In single A ball, we don’t have depth like bigger teams, so staying healthy would be great,” said Gallagher. “When you lose a player, it can hurt.”
The Mikes return five players on offense who either started or had significant playing time. Senior Alex Anderson takes over at quarterback after playing H-Back last season.
“We put in plays to meet his specific skill set,” Gallagher said. “We will use variations of the double wing, use slot backs, use a hybrid back, the slot wing, and others.”
Senior Peyton Schooley had reps in the backfield last year and will be the feature back.
A trio of receivers, senior, four-year starter Chris Mincer, senior Tyler Richmond and sophomore Bradley Schoenfeldt, bring back experience out wide.
“Offensively we met every goal,” Gallagher said of the 2021 season, adding, "Defensively, we were not good at all. We are focused to be better on defense this year.”
The Mikes will show multiple defensive schemes.
Returning starters, or key reserves, on defense from last year include senior Parker Hyatt at end, Schoenfeldt at tackle, Richmond at corner, and a quartet of linebackers, senior Alec Anderson, Mincer, and juniors Ambrose Adamson and Aydan Adamson.
Hyatt set a school record with 14 sacks in the season last year.
As is the case with smaller schools, a lot of players will see time on both sides of the ball.
“We have the same guys on offense and defense,” Gallagher said. “A lot of them are stepping up.”
When asked about the favorites in the conference, Gallagher said, “It is a great question because we have all lost players. It is a question mark this year and to be honest, I think it is an open conference.
“You don’t know what everyone has. I don’t get into what I think will happen, but we feel good about things. We will execute our game plan and cross them off the schedule.”
Carmichaels hosts Waynesburg Central on Aug. 26 and opens conference play Sept. 16 when the Mikes host the defending conference champions, West Greene.
