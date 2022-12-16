Coach Jim Nesser is looking to take Yough back to the WPIAL playoffs for a third-straight year, and his once young team is now full of experience.
“Our goal is to be a playoff team, and we have the experience needed,” said Nesser. “They need to prove they can take the next step when it comes to winning.
“The kids, as a whole, have worked very hard in the offseason.”
Leading the way is Terek Crosby. The junior averaged 24.5 points per game last year.
“He is athletic,” Nesser said. “The goal is for him to be a better all-around player.”
The Cougars return their entire starting lineup, including juniors Zander Aird and Austin Matthews and seniors Tyler Travillion and Parker Rost. Matthews averaged 10 points and eight rebounds per game last year.
Crosby, Aird and Mathews are the leaders, while senior Brandon Converso and sophomore Charlie Quinn will provide depth off the bench.
“We have to defend, rebound and take care of the ball,” said Nesser. “If we do, we will be a playoff team.”
The Cougars are playing in Section 4-AAA with Brownsville, Charleroi, McGuffey, Mount Pleasant, Washington and Waynesburg Central.
“Washington and Brownsville are the top teams,” Nesser said.
