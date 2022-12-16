BROWNSVILLE -- Brownsville's girls basketball team lost one starter to graduation but 1,000-point scorer Emma Seto played a huge role in the Lady Falcons' success last season when they reached the WPIAL playoffs.
Patty Columbia does have plenty of experience coming back and a couple talented newcomers as she enters her eighth season as coach at Brownsville.
"There were times when Emma picked this team up and put it on her back and carried us," Columbia said. "But these girls are up for the challenge. Our goal is to be competitive and make good things happen.
"Our four returning starters are A'zyia Dade, Meghan Velosky, Olivia McCracken and Zhariah Reed. We also get Kami Franks back who we lost last year due to knee surgery so that's big for us. We also have two freshmen who we feel are going to be immediate impact players."
Those two are Ava Clark and 6-foot-1 Skyler Gates.
Reed is the point guard and will counted on for some scoring punch as well as leadership.
"Of the four returning starters, Zhariah, although she's the youngest of that group, only a sophomore, does take a leadership role," Columbia said. "She's definitely very committed to us having a good team and a good year and being able to be competitive. I appreciate that in her a lot.
"A'zyia and Meghan are guards. Velosky is a shooter. Kami and Olivia will play forward for us."
Franks' return should help the team immensely, according to Columbia.
"Kami has a very calming presence on the court and is probably one of the smartest players I've coached in any sport," Columbia said. "I think she'll be our quarterback out there, letting everyone know where they need to be.
"A'zyia is our defensive leader. She does a tremendous job with that and we're expecting good things out of her."
Clark and Gates will be part of the Lady Falcons' seven-player rotation.
"Ava and Skyler both have a lot of talent," Columbia said. "We're expecting big things from them this year.
"Skyler for the first time in a long time gives us a traditional center. She's a tall girl who has a lot of skills. She can handle the ball and shoot from the outside. We just have to get her used to varsity competition."
Clark and Gates both scored double figures in Brownsville's season-opening win over Bentworth at Falcon Fest on Dec. 2. Clark led the Lady Falcons with 11 points and Clark added 10 points as did Reed.
The Lady Falcons have participated in the WPIAL playoffs the last three years and won a first-round game in 2021.
"This group has a lot of good experience," said Columbia, who entered the season with a 17-player roster.
"Practice is going well. We only had nine girls last year, post-covid. We struggled to field a team. We had a couple girls that never played before. We do have 17 girls on the team this year which is really good. We have eight freshmen and four of them will dress varsity."
A fourth straight playoff appearance could be a challenge for the Lady Falcons who again will compete in slightly altered Section 4-AAA. Co-champions Waynesburg Central and South Park along with playoff qualifier Charleroi and McGuffey remain but Bentworth and Washington are gone, replaced by Yough which drops down from Class AAAA.
"It's going to be tough," Columbia said. "We know we have our work cut out for us."
Leanna Wright returns as one of Columbia's assistant coaches with Christina Clark also joining the staff.
Brownsville opens section play Jan. 2 at Yough.
